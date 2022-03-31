The journalist Jaime Chincha left RPP after more than three years of work on radio and television. The press man appeared for the last time with his program “nothing is said” on Thursday, March 24, which quickly fueled suspicions of their separation. After that, the driver Fernando Carvalho took his place in the informative space.

The television host Juliana Oxenford also referred to the departure of Chincha. “A pity. I have known Jaime since college and know of his decency and honesty. In these times, a brave voice is much needed on TV, ”the journalist wrote on her Twitter account.

One of Jaime Chincha’s last comments that caused a stir was about the case of Universitario and Andy Polo, accused of violence by his ex-partner. “ While Andy Polo is in University, I will not see my team play . It hurts me that such a person has been hired on my team and, for that reason, I will not see them, as long as that man is still there, “he said. Chincha.

Jaime Chincha was aired for the last time on March 24 in his program “Nada está dice”. Photo: capture Twitter.

Biography and career of Jaime Chincha

Jaime Miguel Chincha Ravines was born in Lima, in December 1976. He studied elementary and high school at the Champagnat private school. He studied Communication Sciences at the Universidad San Martín de Porres and obtained a bachelor’s degree in 2005.

Chincha began his journalistic career in 1999on the newly founded Canal N. He served as presenter, interviewer, reporter and newscaster during a critical time in Peruvian history, before and after Alberto Fujimori’s resignation by fax.

Between 2001 and 2004, Jaime Chincha was chief editor and host of 90 seconds, in Latin Frequency. After a brief step through Fourth powerwhere he was a reporter, he returned to channel 2 to participate in the programs “Dos dedos de frontal” and “La Ventana indiscreta”.

Jaime Chincha was host of Panamericana’s “Buenos dias, Peru” during 2012 and 2015. Photo: Laura Gamero/La República

His journalistic career would continue in Willax TV and Panamericana Television. Chincha collaborated as a columnist in the newspaper Peru 21 and came to PTR in October 2018, where he was leading “Nothing is said”. His LinkedIn profile indicates that she still manages said space, in addition to “The air rotary” and “News extension”.

His career as a teacher began at the Universidad San Martín de Porres (2002), where he was a professor of journalism. Between 2005 and 2007, he was a professor at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences, where he taught courses on television journalistic language. According to the website of Southern Scientific UniversityJaime Chincha is currently a teacher at this house in the Political Journalism course.