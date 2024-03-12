Jaime Barrera Rodríguez is a Jalisco journalist recognized for his careercurrently works in different media outlets such as Líder Informativo, Televisa Guadalajara, Canal 44 and the newspaper El Informador.

The communicator has specialized in politics, security and investigations according to information from Channel 44 belonging to the University of Guadalajara.

Among the achievements of journalist Jaime Barrera's career is founding one of the first news programs on Radio Universidad de Guadalajara, called Línea Universitaria.

In the written press he was a collaborator of Norte and one of the first reporters for Grupo Reforma's Mural newspaper. Furthermore, he was director of Milenio Jalisco.

Jaime Barrera was deprived of his freedom by a group of three to four men on Monday, March 11, when leaving the Megaradio facilities in the Jardines de San Ignacio neighborhood in Guadalajaraconfirmed the Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office.

Journalists from Jalisco have joined together to demand that Jaime Barrera be found alivethe communicators together with Itzul Barrera, the journalist's daughter, called for a rally in Plaza Liberación in Guadalajara today Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

Itzul Barrera shared the image of the call with the message “Daddy, you are going to return. “We are all going to hug you.”