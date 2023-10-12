Ismail Haniyeh is the current political leader of Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic terrorist group that has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007 and which launched, last Saturday (7), the most lethal attack against Israel in 50 years, which has already killed more than a thousand people in the Jewish State.

In the following text, we will present the profile of the man who challenged Israeli military power and provoked a new humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Origin and rise to power

Ismail Haniyeh was born on January 29, 1963 in a refugee camp near the city of Gaza, where he lived a good part of his life. He graduated in Arabic Literature from the Islamic University of Gaza in 1987 and shortly after that he became involved with a student movement linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamic organization that served as the basis for the origin of Hamas.

Still in 1987, Haniyeh was arrested by the Israeli police for participating in the First Intifada, the popular Palestinian uprising against the Israelis. However, he was released from prison shortly afterwards. Later, in 1988, he was arrested again for involvement in a terrorist attack. This time, Haniyeh was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 1992 he was deported to Lebanon along with other Hamas members. However, he ended up returning to Gaza about a year after his deportation.

Over time, Haniyeh became one of the main advisors of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, who was one of the founders and is the spiritual leader of Hamas. Yassin was killed by the Israel Defense Forces in 2004 and is considered by the country’s authorities as the man behind several Hamas terrorist attacks that took place in Israeli territory.

Haniyeh’s relationship with the Hamas leadership became even more intense after he became closer to Khaled Meshaal, who was the leader of the terrorist group until 2017.

In 2006, Haniyeh participated in the electoral race for Hamas in the Palestinian legislative elections, where the terrorist group defeated one of its main rival organizations, Fatah, owned by the current president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. At that moment, Haniyeh became the prime minister of the Palestinian government of national unity, but faced an international boycott because of Hamas’ refusal to recognize Israel as a state and renounce violence.

In 2007, following an armed conflict between Hamas and Fatah, Haniyeh was dismissed from his post as prime minister of the Palestinian government by Abbas, who was the president of Palestine. However, Hamas took over the Gaza Strip and has since controlled the region.

Since the war between the two organizations, Palestinians have lived divided between two rival governments: that of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, led by Abbas, and that of Hamas in Gaza, currently led by Haniyeh.

In 2017, when Meshaal stepped down as head of the terrorist group, Haniyeh was hailed as the new political leader of Hamas. Since then, he has lived in Qatar, where he reportedly receives financial and political support from authorities in the oil-rich country.

Ideology and thought

According to information from the BBC, Haniyeh is considered a “pragmatic” leader within Hamas, willing to negotiate conditions with other Arab countries to “alleviate” the difficulties faced by the 2 million Palestinians who live in Gaza.

He defends reconciliation with Fatah and the formation of a new Palestinian government with national consensus, which this time can represent “all Palestinians” in the Middle East.

Haniyeh wants the creation of a Palestinian state that does not formally recognize the existence of Israel.

The leader of Hamas is a faithful follower of Islamic ideology that propagates jihad – or holy war – as the only means of “resisting” the State of Israel. It fully follows the terrorist group’s 1988 Charter of Principles and preaches that Palestine must be “liberated” from the Israelis.

Haniyeh has always been a supporter of conflict against Israel, never hesitating to order attacks against Israeli civilian and military targets, using rockets, tunnels, suicide bombers and infiltrated fighters.

The leader of the terrorist group is influenced by the thinking of the Muslim Brotherhood, which defends the application of Islamic law (Sharia) in society and the State. He is also inspired by the example of Iran, the main ally of Hamas in the Middle East, which is an Islamic regime led by Shia Muslims.

Extension of power and lifestyle

Haniyeh does not run Hamas alone. Currently, he shares power within the terrorist group with 15 other members who are part of a kind of political council. This council is considered the group’s highest decision-making body.

Furthermore, Hamas relies on its military leaders, who are responsible for the group’s armed wing. These military leaderships are coordinated directly by Haniyeh and are called al-Qassam Brigades.

Hamas’ current top military leaders are Mohammed Deif and Marwan Issa, who live in hiding in Gaza City and are constant targets of Israel.

Deif is considered the mastermind behind the attacks that took place on Saturday against Israeli territory. He has already escaped at least eight assassination attempts. Issa is responsible for military operations in the central region of the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza, Haniyeh has some allied jihadist groups, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which is even more radical than Hamas.

Haniyeh’s move to Qatar was a way for him to obtain a “comfortable and safe” life. According to information from international news agencies, he lives in Doha, the country’s capital, in a luxurious mansion and has access to various financial and political resources provided by the Qatari authorities.

From there, Haniyeh can travel frequently to other Arab and Islamic countries, such as Iran, where he will always seek support for his Palestinian cause.

Haniyeh is currently married to Amal Haniyeh and reportedly has 13 children.

Allies and fortune

The Hamas leader’s main allies are countries that support the terrorist group’s cause and the Palestinian “resistance” movement against the State of Israel. Among these countries are Iran and Qatar.

Haniyeh also has the support of other Islamic terrorist groups in the Middle East, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The relationship between Hamas and Fatah remains ambiguous, as Haniyeh is a critic of President Mahmoud Abbas’ “moderate” stance towards the State of Israel. Haniyeh further accuses Abbas of “betraying the Palestinian cause”.

Haniyeh’s enemies are countries that oppose Hamas and the terrorist group’s violence against Israel. Among them are the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom. These countries consider Hamas a terrorist organization and have imposed economic and diplomatic sanctions on the group.

There is no precise information about Haniyeh’s personal wealth, but he is estimated to be one of Hamas’ richest leaders. According to an article written by Ella Levy-Weinrib for the Israeli financial newspaper Globes In 2014, it was estimated that Haniyeh had a fortune of US$4 million (R$20 million). Given the time that has passed since this last information, it is likely that the leader of the terrorist group has further expanded his fortune and influence.