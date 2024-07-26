When Joaquin Guzmanalias “El Chapo”, was in front of the courts of NY At the end of 2018, in a trial that sentenced him to life imprisonment for drug trafficking, his lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman He made a statement that would remain as one of the most symbolic phrases of the hearing.

As part of the defense strategy, Lichtman argued for several hours that the The real criminal mastermind behind the Sinaloa Cartel, the “boss of bosses”it was really Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and not his client. At that time, “El Mayo” had never been arrested before despite having spent most of his life involved in drug trafficking.

However, American and Mexican sources confirmed on Thursday that the co-founder of the criminal organization was arrested on July 25 in Texas and for whom the authorities were offering about 15 million dollars. The authorities also arrested Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loeraone of the sons of “El Chapo”.

In fact, Merrick Garland, the United States attorney general, said in a statement that he described the Sinaloa Cartel as “one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world.”

Both bosses face “multiple charges in the United States for directing the cartel’s criminal operations, including its deadly fentanyl manufacturing and trafficking networks,” Garland said.

Boss of bosses

Speaking on behalf of “El Chapo,” Lichtman said in late 2018: “The world is focused on the mythical character of El Chapo. But no one is paying attention to El Mayo Zambada.”

Mexican press archives explain that Zambada began his criminal life in the 1970s. In fact, the media outlet says that when Pablo Escobar was just beginning his criminal career, Zambada was already mentioned in a court case in the United States.

“He is the patriarch,” said Antonio Mazzitelli, of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Mexico.

Authorities said the secret behind Mayo’s power is his discretion and his great influence. “He is not interested in being the center of attention… (he has) ample power to negotiate, not only with members of rival cartels but also with authorities and politicians,” said a security analyst in an article in the archives of the Mexican newspaper El Universal.

“His criminal career began in the 1970s with the Guadalajara Cartel, led by Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, Ernesto Fonseca and Rafael “El Caro” Quintero. Until then, he collaborated with Amado Carrillo “El Señor de los Cielos” in the Juárez Cartel. It was not until 2001 that “El Mayo” began to collaborate with “El Chapo” and they founded the Sinaloa Cartel, with whom he began trafficking cocaine throughout Latin America, Mexico and even the United States,” says El Universal.

It is also known that Ismael Zambada was born in a town called El Álamo.on the outskirts of Culiacán (Mexico), and US intelligence reports described him physically as a corpulent man who usually wears a thick moustache.

For many years, the DEA had him on its list of most wanted fugitives, which also included at one time “El Chapo”, Rafael Caro Quintero, one of the founders of the Guadalajara Cartel, among other major Mexican drug lords.

The crimes attributed to Zambada include: conspiracy, drug possession, money laundering, possession of firearms, organized crime activity, murder, kidnapping, among others.

What is known about El Chapo’s son, who was also arrested

Joaquin Guzman Lopez He is one of the so-called “Chapitos,” the sons of drug trafficker El Chapo Guzmán, who was the head of the Sinaloa cartel and is serving a life sentence in a U.S. prison.

Following El Chapo’s capture in January 2016 and his extradition to the United States the following year, his children became a key part of the criminal organization.

One of them, Ovidio Guzmán, was also handed over to the US justice system last September.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States recorded more than 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2023. Fentanyl accounted for about 70% of them.

Washington says fentanyl is often manufactured using products from China and then smuggled across the border from Mexico by drug traffickers, particularly the Sinaloa cartel.

It should be remembered that El Chapo Guzmán was arrested in Mexico in January 2016 after leading two escapes in 2001 and 2015, and extradited to the United States in January 2017, where he was sentenced in July 2019 to life imprisonment plus an additional 30 years.