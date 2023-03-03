Who is Iskra Menarini, Lucio Dalla’s singer friend, guest on Today is another day

Who is Iskra Menarini, Lucio Dalla’s singer friend, guest in today’s episode of Today is another day on Rai 1? Iskra Menarini is an Italian singer, known for the video and vocal interpretation of Attenti al wolf, a single contained in the 1990 album Cambio by Lucio Dalla and her participation in the 2009 Sanremo Festival with the song Almost love.

Iskra Menarini was born in San Felice sul Panaro on 5 May 1946 by father Cesare of French nationality but son of an Italian, and by her mother Anna Polloni. She also has a brother named Sergio who is four years older than her.

In 1962, at the age of sixteen, he moved with his family to the municipality of Sanremo, where he remained for six years. Here she began her long artistic journey thanks to her passion for theatre, dance and music which led her to learn lessons in classical guitar, dance and acting.

Participates in the Castrocaro Festival 1963, but failing to classify for the final stage; however, this experience allows her to obtain a recording contract with the MRC, a Milanese record company, which makes her debut the following year with her first 45 rpm, That / Tomorrow evening.

At twenty-two she moved alone to Bologna to study opera singing and here she met Andrea Mingardi, but the encounter that certainly changed her way of singing and listening to music was with the Tombstones, a group from Bologna that made her discover music rock, with which he recorded a 45 rpm single for Cobra Record, Mi ripenserai/Capelli al vento, and with which he participated in the 1st Festival of avant-garde music and new trends in 1971.

He remains in this group for ten years, participating in various festivals. In this context he meets and gets to know Red Ronnie with whom he begins a friendship, singing in various clubs and making his debut at the Piper Club in Rome.

Subsequently Iskra Menarini sings in the rock opera Giulio Cesare written by Jimmy Villotti and approaches jazz, more experimental, soul and blues; in 1978 she participates in the recording of Vasco Rossi’s debut album,… Ma Cosa Do You Want It To Be A Song…, as a backing vocalist.

The meeting with Lucio Dalla led her to a long collaboration as his vocalist and beyond. Dalla decides to make her known also as a soloist, making her perform all over the world in her concerts for the 24 years in which she supports him in tours, in television broadcasts and in various music videos, such as Ciao, Attenti al wolf, Monday, and in the cast from the opera Tosca – Desperate love. Iskra Menarini then collaborated with other singers, such as Stadio, Luca Carboni, Samuele Bersani.

At 62 he took part in the Sanremo Festival 2009, among the New Proposals (establishing a record for the important age), singing Quasi amore, on a text by Lucio Dalla and Marco Alemanno and music by Roberto Costa. She also participates as a teacher for a period in the Amici di Maria De Filippi broadcast, leaving the role after a short time to continue her musical career more freely. Also in 2009 she takes part in Lucio Dalla’s latest album, Angoli nel cielo. On Iskra Menarini’s private life, we know that she is married to Alfredo Parmeggiani, a former boxer and a son, Cristiano, was born from their union.