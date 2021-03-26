After a commented premiere, the long-awaited second episode of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrived on Disney Plus.

Although fiction leads us to see the actions of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson against the group The flag smashersIn this new chapter we have seen the appearance of two new characters.

One of the most important moments in chapter 2 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the introduction of Isaiah Bradley. Described as an early product of the United States Super Soldier Program, he also wore the Captain America costume in the Marvel comics.

Who is Isaiah Bradley?

Interpreted by Carl lumbly, this character is presented in the series as a disillusioned person in the Super Soldier Program after being imprisoned and subjected to experiments. In the comics, it was revealed that he was in World War II, but in Disney fiction it is indicated that he participated in the Korean War.

Isaiah Bradley also wore the Captain America costume. Photo: Marvel

In Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we see Isaiah tell Bucky everything that happened to him to be called a hero. “I was 30 years in jail. They experimented with me as you have no idea “, he indicated. After arguing, he asks both of them to leave his house.

On the street, Sam rebukes Bucky about the existence of an African-American super soldier, of whom no one knew, and if Steve Rogers knew about him. “I did not know anything,” replies his partner.

On the other hand, and something that did not go unnoticed by the fans, was the presence of Elijah Bradley, grandson of Isaiah, who in the comics becomes Patriot of the Young avengers .

Elijah Bradley is a Patriot of the Young Avengers. Photo: Disney +

Falcon and the Winter Soldier Chapter Three arrives on Disney Plus next Friday, April 2. The premiere time for Peru is at 3.00 am