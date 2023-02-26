Erling Haaland is a superstar at just 22 years of age. The Norwegian is breaking all the goalscoring records there have been and will be, and it is that he is ahead of his time in relation to the goal. He has a shot at achieving a historic scoring record in the Premier League, and if he continues this pace it is more than likely that he will even reach 40 goals in the calendar season.
Some might come to think that in his head there is nothing beyond the rival goal, but this is not true, for him there are more things than football, but it must be recognized that he has not moved too much from the king of sports on the planet when choosing a partner.
The Norwegian was “caught” walking through Marbella with his girlfriend, the 18-year-old Norwegian player named Elizabeth Haugseng Johansen. Via the sun.
The relationship is not too recent, as Isabel Haugseng Johansen was already traveling to Dortmund to see Erling play when the monster Nordic was a member of the Bundesliga.
At barely 18 years old, Isabel Haugseng Johansen is a promise in Norwegian football, and she is already a member of the Bryne Fotballklubb first team. It was in the lower categories of this group where both met.
“Erling has the world at his feet and women are lining up to be his date, but he’s a very down-to-earth guy and it makes perfect sense that he’s with a girl from his hometown whom he’s known for years.. He needs to be able to confine himself to the people in his life and just focus on football,” acknowledged a source close to the player.
#Isabel #Haugseng #Johansen #Meet #Haalands #18yearold #girlfriend
Leave a Reply