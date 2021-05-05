TO Isabel Natividad Díaz Ayuso He liked to hear himself say in the campaign for the regional elections that he just won by a landslide with almost 45 percent of the votes that, among the wonders that life offers to the Madrilenian, is that “you can change your partner and never go back find her more. That is also freedom ”. He said it in allusion to his campaign slogan -“Liberty”- with which he fought, from the beginning, the restrictions that the Pedro Sánchez government imposed due to the pandemic.

“Ayuso we are all”, A poster says that many bars and restaurants in Madrid in the busiest areas of the capital have taped like rosettes on their windows.

That was his great merit. Without being a race politician or a statesman, Isabel – or “Chicheta”, as her childhood friends call her – knew how to tune in with the overwhelm of the people, tired of dealing with the virus and “what cannot be done” .

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, at the headquarters of the PP in Madrid. Photo: EFE

42 years old, this laureate in Journalism who has been a member of the Popular Party since 2005 and where she was the strategist of the Pecas Twitter account, the dog of the former regional president Esperanza Aguirre, was unknown to the people of Madrid when one day in 2019, the president of the PP, Pablo Casado, laid out the red carpet for her and presented her as a candidate for the party in the elections for the Community of Madrid.

It was his turn to confront Angel Gabilondo, a former PSOE minister who was the one who collected the most votes but stayed outside the Royal Post Office – headquarters of the regional government – because he could not add adhesions to form a government.

The by then “Almost” unknown Díaz Ayuso did succeed: he joined forces with Ciudadanos and put the body to an investiture that she herself beheaded two years later, calling for early elections whose result today is the best music for her ears.

No big speeches nor promises, this May 2021 he knew how to capitalize on the sentiment of the street and filled the polls with almost a million more votes than those he garnered in 2019.

Paper and luxury

It seems that in the 21 districts of the capital in which he won no one remembers the paper when she said convinced, in one of her first conferences of the covid era, that Covid-19 was an acronym and that the final “d” corresponded to “December” (December), the month in which the virus began to circulate in China. The “d” actually stands for disease (illness, in English).

She was, incidentally, one of the first officials in Spain to become infected and her isolation in a luxurious apartment of a businessman for a rent of few coins fattened the pages of political scandals.

The president of the Community of Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso, greets from the balcony of the party headquarters. Photo: Europa Press

He boasted of having set up, near the Barajas airport, a pandemic hospital in three months: the public hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal, which opened its eyes and began to beat without covid patients and with a protest of health workers at the door.

It was built with double your budget initial, which was around 50 million euros, and wrapped in halos of rumors and suspicions about the awards of the works.

“How many health workers have you hired for the hospital?” A Telemadrid journalist had asked him months before the inauguration.

“The hospital will not lack medical supplies or any type of personnel”, was the live response that the president of Madrid gave then.

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, accompanied by the president of the party Pablo Casado. Photo: EFE

At the insistence of the journalist, Díaz Ayuso replied: “I am not responsible for Human Resources at the Ministry of Health. I think that the president of the Community does not have to go into the detail of how they are going to organize shifts, “he said, little nervous.

And he added: “These are questions that are not normally asked of a regional president. My responsibility is that there is a public hospital working. “

In his 2019 asset declaration, he acknowledged having a salary of 58,790 euros per year and a house in Madrid of 140,507 euros, according to its cadastral value. At that time, he was driving around Madrid with a Golf that he had bought in 2012.

She was married and her last known love is a former hairdresser turned manager of marketing.

“Spain owes me one: that we have removed Pablo Iglesias from La Moncloa,” Díaz Ayuso said ironically when the former leader of Podemos announced that he was leaving the vice presidency of the government to dispute the Community of Madrid with her.

“From Moncloa and politics,” Díaz Ayuso thought this morning, when Iglesias announced that he was hanging up his booties after the disappointment in Tuesday’s elections, where he barely managed to add three more deputies than Podemos already had in the Assembly from Madrid.

Madrid. Correspondent