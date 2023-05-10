A few days ago the rumor came out that Galilea Montijo would supposedly be opening new boyfriendfor which many want to know more about Isaac Morenowho would have fallen in love with the famous, who according to has been secretly dating him for a few weeks, although the romance has not yet been confirmed.

Many are happy for the host of Hoy/Instagram

The little that is known about Isaac Moreno is that he was born in the neighborhood of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, and from a very young age he went to try his luck in Mexico, where he did wonderfully, because although he started with small pininos, little by little prestigious agencies began to hire him for model their brands.

Isaac Moreno would have made Galilea fall in love Montijo/Instagram

If you take a look, she has been on several prestigious catwalks, some of them have been in Miami, where she has also been at important galas, being the image of the event, making clear the importance she has in the modeling world.

The Spaniard has been in the world of modeling for years / Instagram

On her Instagram account, she has more than one hundred thousand followers, who witness not only her photo sessions, but also some trips she has taken with her son, who has become her driving force to keep going, although she has also He emphasizes that he is separated, since there are no signs of the minor’s mother on his social networks.

So far, the Spanish model has not confirmed a relationship with the host of the Hoy program, but many fans are happy that the famous woman is giving love a chance after having put end of her marriage to Fernando Reinawith whom he had a son.