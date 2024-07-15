Film director José Luis Garci, on his program on Trece TV.

My mother always says, “If it’s in black and white, it’s a good movie.” She doesn’t like movies, she doesn’t watch TV, and if I manage to get us to watch a movie, she falls asleep within a few minutes. However, she believes in the axiom that good movies are in black and white. There are some terrible movies in black and white. I recently decided to watch The Cocaine Fiendsa nonsense from 1935 that does not reach the levels of nonsense of the much better known Reefer Madness. I projected some sequences of It Conquered the World and, despite being a classic, it triggered laughter rather than fear. I even once got the idea of ​​watching, in one sitting, Nothing new at the Alcázar and JeromínAnd they are not, exactly, good.

From 1939 to 1967 there were two Oscars for best cinematography each year, one for color and one for black and white. By 1967, black and white cinema was already becoming an extravagance. Even in the most modest cinematographies, color was already being used as a matter of course. In 1950, for example, five extraordinary films were nominated for best cinematography: All About Eve, The Furies, Twilight of the Gods, The Asphalt Jungleand The third manthe latter being the winner.

Watching a black and white movie requires more effort from the brain than watching a color movie. However, when you sit down in front of a good movie, the effort quickly turns into enjoyment. I don’t know if you have heard that the program Classics Trece TV’s program is not renewedThere will not be a fourth season. José Luis Garci has not accepted the request to only show films in color, so that’s the end of the line. The excellent selection of a film buff and Oscar-winning director like Garci has not given the audience that was expected, at least when it came to showing films in black and white.

With the disappearance of this program from the grid, the possibility of recovering and analyzing titles such as The Wrath of the Lord (with this one they must have had a pretty small audience, let’s be honest), The Maltese Falcon, Touch of Evil, Doomeither Kill a Mockingbirdto give recent examples. How refreshing it is to turn on the television and find things like that. Garci left Spanish television because he couldn’t smoke, and he’s leaving Trece because they won’t let him show black and white films. Garci (who I understand doesn’t have email or a mobile phone) likes to do things his way. That being the case, and taking into account that in a private company you do what the shareholders want, it wouldn’t be a bad time for public television to host Garci’s talk shows again. Listen to my mother: black and white films are good. With so many television programmes, the churches and so much MasterChefthere is also nothing wrong with adding a touch of culture or, in other words, public service.

