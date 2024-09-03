Venice 81, Brad Pitt walks the red carpet with Ines De Ramon. The 32-year-old Spanish woman is vice president of the luxury giant Anita Ko Jewelry

Brad Pitt he chose the Venice Film Festival for the first public outing with his new partner Ines De RamonThe couple, who walked the red carpet in the company of George Clooney And Amal Ramzi Alamuddin, It was formed about two years ago and has tried to keep a very low profile to date. Some, however, believe that the presence of Ines De Ramon has eclipsed that of Angelina JoliePitt’s ex-wife.

Ines De Ramon was born in Madrid in 1992 and after graduating in Business Administration at the University of Geneva in 2013 he began his professional career in the luxury jewelry sector first at Christie’s and then to De Grisogono. Today he holds the role of vice president at Anita Ko Jewelry. Ines also trained as a nutritional health coach at theInstitute of Integrative Nutrition in Los Angeles.

Ines De Ramon She speaks perfect English, Spanish and French but also has an excellent knowledge of Italian and German. In the past she was married to Paul Wesleyactor known for his role as Stefan Salvatore in the TV series “the Vampire Diaries“. The marriage lasted three years and ended in 2022.

The relationship between Ines De Ramon And Brad Pitt It started after their respective separations and it is said that they met during a U2 concert in Los Angeles. According to the latest rumors, the two have started living together already in February of this year.