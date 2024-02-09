'One Day' is the new Netflix series, which quickly became the favorite of its subscribers. 'Always the same day'as is its name in Spanish, is a British fiction that is based on the novel of the same name written by David Nicholls in 2009, thus becoming the second adaptation of said work after the film of the same name, which starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess and was released in 2011.
This new fiction, which arrived on the streaming platform on Thursday, August 8, 2024, has already positioned itself within the top 10 of the most viewed series worldwide and promises to be in first place in the ranking in the coming days. Given the great sensation it caused, in this note we will tell you who makes up the cast of 'One Day' and what are their respective characters in the story.
Who makes up the cast of 'One Day', a Netflix series?
1. Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew
Leo Woodall He is one of the protagonists of 'One Day'series in which he plays Dexter Mayhew, a privileged boy who enjoys a lot of popularity at university and who falls in love with Emma during his graduation, something that changes his life completely. Woodall is a British actor who won a leading role in the second season of the award-winning series 'The White Lotus', and was also part of the cast of 'Cherry' (2021).
Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew. Photo: Netflix
2. Ambika Mod as Emma Morley
Ambika Mod occupies the other main character in 'One Day' when interpreting Emma Morley, a very studious and dedicated young woman whose world will also change after meeting Dexter. Mod is a British actress, comedian and writer who became known after her appearance in the BBC series 'This is Going to Hurt' (2022), for which she was able to win awards such as best actress or best supporting actress at different events. in the United Kingdom.
Ambika Mod as Emma Morley Photo: Netflix
3. Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie
Eleanor Tomlinson gives life to Sylvie in 'One Day', Dexter's girlfriend when he is an adult and with whom he has his most serious relationship. Tomlinson is recognized for her work in films such as 'Angus, Thongs and Sticky Kisses' (2008), 'Jack the Giant Slayer' (2013), 'Love Wedding Repeat' (2020) and more, as well as in series such as 'Poldark' (2015-2019), 'War of the Worlds' (2019) and 'The Outlaws' (2021).
Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie Photo: Netflix
4. Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew
Essie Davis is Alison MayhewDexter's mother in 'One Day'. Alison longs for her son to find a clear purpose for her life, so she is happy for her when she finds out about her friendship with Emma. Davis is a renowned Australian actress who participated in a large number of films and series, such as 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003), 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003), 'The Babadook' (2014), 'Assassin's Creed' (2016) , 'Game of Thrones', etc.
Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew Photo: Netflix
5. Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew
Tim McInnerny gives life to Stephen, father of Dexter in the Netflix series. Like Alison, he also wants the best for her son, so he will seek to develop his full potential. Throughout his career, McInnerny had important roles in films such as '101 Dalmatians' (1996), '102 Dalmatians' (2000), 'Johnny English Reborn' (2011), 'Automata' (2014), and series such as ' Doctor Who', 'Law & Order: UK', 'Game of Thrones', and many more.
Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew. Photo: Netflix
What actors complete the cast of 'One Day'?
- Jonny Weldon as Ian
- Brendan Quinn as Callum
- Billie Gadsdon as Jasmine
- Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope
- Joely Richardson as Helen Cope
- Amber Grappy as Tilly
- Adam Loxley as Graham
- Tim Preston as Gary
- John Macmillan as Aaron
- Rebekah Murrell as Suki
- Jodie Price as Sonya
- Sophie Wolff as Tara
- Joseph Pharoah as Andy
- Meghan Treadway as Kate
- Ella-Rae Smith as Naomi
- Mathilde Thomine Storm as Tove
- Sam Swan as Damian
- Beth Lindsey as Sarah
- Mark Rowley as Mr. Godalming
- Anthony Calf as Sid
- Edouard Chény as Jean-Pierre
- Emily Eaton-Plowright as Candy
- John Tueart as Andrew
- Hannah van Vliet as Lotte
