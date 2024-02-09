'One Day' is the new Netflix series, which quickly became the favorite of its subscribers. 'Always the same day'as is its name in Spanish, is a British fiction that is based on the novel of the same name written by David Nicholls in 2009, thus becoming the second adaptation of said work after the film of the same name, which starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess and was released in 2011.

This new fiction, which arrived on the streaming platform on Thursday, August 8, 2024, has already positioned itself within the top 10 of the most viewed series worldwide and promises to be in first place in the ranking in the coming days. Given the great sensation it caused, in this note we will tell you who makes up the cast of 'One Day' and what are their respective characters in the story.

Who makes up the cast of 'One Day', a Netflix series?

1. Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew

Leo Woodall He is one of the protagonists of 'One Day'series in which he plays Dexter Mayhew, a privileged boy who enjoys a lot of popularity at university and who falls in love with Emma during his graduation, something that changes his life completely. Woodall is a British actor who won a leading role in the second season of the award-winning series 'The White Lotus', and was also part of the cast of 'Cherry' (2021).

Leo Woodall as Dexter Mayhew. Photo: Netflix See also Pepe Menis: why did you reject the first offer from Grupo 5 and what song did you record and did not see the light?

2. Ambika Mod as Emma Morley

Ambika Mod occupies the other main character in 'One Day' when interpreting Emma Morley, a very studious and dedicated young woman whose world will also change after meeting Dexter. Mod is a British actress, comedian and writer who became known after her appearance in the BBC series 'This is Going to Hurt' (2022), for which she was able to win awards such as best actress or best supporting actress at different events. in the United Kingdom.

Ambika Mod as Emma Morley Photo: Netflix

3. Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Eleanor Tomlinson gives life to Sylvie in 'One Day', Dexter's girlfriend when he is an adult and with whom he has his most serious relationship. Tomlinson is recognized for her work in films such as 'Angus, Thongs and Sticky Kisses' (2008), 'Jack the Giant Slayer' (2013), 'Love Wedding Repeat' (2020) and more, as well as in series such as 'Poldark' (2015-2019), 'War of the Worlds' (2019) and 'The Outlaws' (2021).

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie Photo: Netflix

4. Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew

Essie Davis is Alison MayhewDexter's mother in 'One Day'. Alison longs for her son to find a clear purpose for her life, so she is happy for her when she finds out about her friendship with Emma. Davis is a renowned Australian actress who participated in a large number of films and series, such as 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003), 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003), 'The Babadook' (2014), 'Assassin's Creed' (2016) , 'Game of Thrones', etc.

Essie Davis as Alison Mayhew Photo: Netflix

5. Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew

Tim McInnerny gives life to Stephen, father of Dexter in the Netflix series. Like Alison, he also wants the best for her son, so he will seek to develop his full potential. Throughout his career, McInnerny had important roles in films such as '101 Dalmatians' (1996), '102 Dalmatians' (2000), 'Johnny English Reborn' (2011), 'Automata' (2014), and series such as ' Doctor Who', 'Law & Order: UK', 'Game of Thrones', and many more.

Tim McInnerny as Stephen Mayhew. Photo: Netflix See also An earthquake of 2.6 degrees alarms the residents of Lorca

What actors complete the cast of 'One Day'?

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Brendan Quinn as Callum

Billie Gadsdon as Jasmine

Toby Stephens as Lionel Cope

Joely Richardson as Helen Cope

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Adam Loxley as Graham

Tim Preston as Gary

John Macmillan as Aaron

Rebekah Murrell as Suki

Jodie Price as Sonya

Sophie Wolff as Tara

Joseph Pharoah as Andy

Meghan Treadway as Kate

Ella-Rae Smith as Naomi

Mathilde Thomine Storm as Tove

Sam Swan as Damian

Beth Lindsey as Sarah

Mark Rowley as Mr. Godalming

Anthony Calf as Sid

Edouard Chény as Jean-Pierre

Emily Eaton-Plowright as Candy

John Tueart as Andrew

Hannah van Vliet as Lotte

Watch the trailer for 'One Day' HERE