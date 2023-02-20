Manchester United is in the middle of the rebuilding process and it is a fact that hand in hand and well guided by Erik Ten Hag, the English team has made quality leaps in this process. The squad looks solid in all lines, however, there are parts of the field where it can always be improved and that is why the Red Devils team is expected to be one of the great protagonists of the next summer market.
The club will release several of the players who no longer meet what Erik Ten Hag wants on the field. Names like Harry Maguire or Martial, among others, are in limbo and his departure from the squad looks more viable every day. Among these possible sacrifices is David De Gea, who has had a campaign of ups and downs and whose continuity is still under analysis. However, today the option for the Spaniard to leave is more alive than ever since the club has already defined his replacement.
From England they report that the Red Devils team is eager to move into the market for the young French goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Frenchman has shown signs of quality with Leeds United throughout the campaign and is seen as one of the world’s great promises for the goal, there are those who place him as the generational replacement for Lloris in the French team. His market value is 22 million euros and his price could be above said figure.
