Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid enter again in a new open war for a footballer. Throughout history, the colchoneros and the meringues have fought over great players who have ended up choosing one or another club from the Spanish capital.
In this case the player in question is Iker Bravo. A very young Spanish footballer who is causing a sensation in German football. But… Who really is Iker Bravo?
He is a 17-year-old striker who was trained in the lower categories of Barça until he reached the age of cadet. The absence of a renewal offer to continue in the youth team forced him in the 2020/2021 season to look for his future outside the Spanish league.
Bayer Leverkusen ended up recruiting him and he began to play in the German club’s second team. He combined this occupation with training with the first team, which led him to enjoy the fortune of making his debut in a German cup match and later in a Bundesliga match in October.
It is curious because for seven minutes he was the youngest player to do so in the history of Bayer Leverkusen. We are talking about seven minutes because that was how long it took for his coach to bring in Zidan Sertdemir, who snatched that honor from him.
He currently plays for the Spanish under-19 team and in less than a year he will come of age. Iker dreams of returning to Spain and the two teams from the capital have offered to take over his services. We’ll see how this whole story unfolds.
