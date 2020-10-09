Scorer, Getafense, mechanical engineer project and now reinforcement for Zidane. So is Hugo Duro, the Castilla striker that Madrid has included in List A for this Champions League. A footballer who has bet on the Chamartín club because he has a contract with the Getafe first team. From Bordalás to Raúl and in Zizou’s bedroom …

“He had been in our sights since Juveniles”, says an authorized voice in Valdebebas. The fact is that Hugo Duro (20 years old) has made his entire career (until now) in his native Getafe, where he grew up and still lives. That in the Coliseum they know that there is a promising striker in him shows that He had been for three years alternating the first Azulona squad with the subsidiary and last season he renewed for three years (until 2023) with a first team record. Madrid went with everything this summer for Duro. He chose him as the reference striker for Castilla 2020-21 and reached an agreement with Getafe: one year of loan in Valdebebas and purchase option for whites this summer. The white club thinks of Hugo Duro in the long term and with an open mind. The pandemic has opened new doors for the quarry and two castillistas who made their debut in this League have already slipped through them, Arribas and Marvin.

“He has a Raúl profile, he is humble and a hard worker”They say in the player’s closest environment and a good test of the attacker’s mood is that he makes the ball compatible with mathematical formulas. Son of an engineer, is studying to be a mechanical engineer at the Carlos III University. He has not left it either when he was in the First Division or now that he scores for the Spanish U21. A specialist from eleven meters, his pulse did not tremble in Macedonia on September 3 to convert the penalty in the 83rd minute that brings La Rojita closer to the European.

Football throws up curious paradoxes and Hugo Duro is no exception. Last july 2 visited Alfredo Di Stéfano with Getafe (1-0) and Bordalás gave him the last 22 minutes. Now that stadium, whether to wear the Madrid or Castilla shirt, is his new home.