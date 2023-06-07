Colombian soccer is characterized by having many soccer surprises, whether they are emerging players who dazzle and fascinate fans of this sport, or, on the other hand, direct coaches who have a fundamental idea of ​​the game when it comes to winning titles.

This could be the case for Alianza Petrolera’s current experienced technician, Hubert Bodhert, Well, today you can participate in a new final of the Betplay League.

Hubert Bodhert, due to his football, is standing out in the Colombian league. Photo: Jáiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

(We have for you: Bodhert and the curious request to Néstor Lorenzo: more summoned from National to the National Team

This man born in Cartagena has a life rooted in Colombian soccer. He was born on January 17, 1972 and is currently 51 years old. His life in football began in 2006, serving as second coach of Real Cartagena.a team that is currently in the Colombian second division.

From that moment, the current coach of Alianza Petrolera gained experience when it came to leading a Colombian team, for this reason and to highlight, when a match had to be considered, he was appointed as the top coach of this team in 2008, reaching play several matches.

His time as coach of this second team would come to an end in the 2011-2012 season, due to which he would become the aforementioned team’s head of sports. From there he would make a jump to Unión Magdalena, where he also served as head of sports, trying to absorb all the experience that this sports profession offers.

The one born in Cartagena could be champion with one of the ‘humble’ teams in the league.

For the year 2014, the man from Cartagena would take the risk of being the coach of Llaneros FC, where according to the official website of ‘Transfermarkt.co’ he played 8 matches facing great teams in the Colombia Cup, some of these were:

Independent Santa Fe. millionaires. Junior FC. And CD Equity.

To stand out from this competition that took place in the same year he was hired, the man from Cartagena was able to achieve three victories in the group stage, something unthinkable for this team. Unfortunately, his trip would culminate in the round of 16 against Junior from Barranquilla, because the coastal team was the one that managed to move on to the next phase.

For this performance, Bodhert became coach of Real Cartagena again in 2015, but with a stipulated contract of only one year, since in 2017 he was appointed as coach of a first division team, Once Caldas, in which he played more than 120 matches, achieving around 50 wins, 37 draws and 37 losses.

In this position he would last, 1126 days, in order to end up in 2021 as the new coach of Alianza Petrolera, a team where he can currently achieve the great feat of winning his first title as coach.

His performance as a coach began to stand out when he commanded Once Caldas. Photo: Jaiver Nieto Álvarez / CEET

(Keep reading: Pasto and Alianza collide and give up points in group A: bitter tie).

It is known that to this day, the team created in Barrancabermeja, the department of Santanderis one of the teams with the possibility of reaching the Colombian grand final.

Currently, he is 8 points ahead of all his opponents in the home run phase And if he manages to win Nacional (the team with which the power to go to the next round is disputed) he would be more than close to competing in the final match of the contest.

As a fact to highlight, it is known that Hubert Bodhert plays with offensive formations, including 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3. With these he has managed to face the great Colombian teams, which, line by line, surpass the team managed by the one born in Cartagena.



“This is an Alianza that is sure of its game and its forms”, declared the ‘DT’ a few days ago in an interview with the media ‘Win Sports’.

(It may interest you: Renowned young soccer player was murdered in Barrancabermeja).

The five most expensive payrolls of Colombian Soccer

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

This was, minute by minute, the draw between Nacional and Alianza Petrolera

Águilas Doradas, the favorite, by numbers, in home run A: analysis

Millionaires vs. Alianza Petrolera, LIVE: Juan Pablo Vargas shines with a double