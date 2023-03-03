While Peronism is still debating whether to run President Alberto Fernández or another candidate for the October election in Argentina, the opposition is starting to present its names to try to get the left out of the Casa Rosada. Last week, the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, announced his candidacy.

“I want to be president so that together we can end hatred and transform our country forever”, said Larreta, in a message published on his social networks.

The 57-year-old politician is an economist and, during the Carlos Menem administration (1989-1999), he served in the Undersecretary of Investments of the Ministry of Economy and also as general manager of the National Administration of Social Security and undersecretary of Social Policies.

He held other positions in the government of Fernando de La Rúa (1999-2001) and in 2005 he founded the Republican Proposal party (PRO) together with Mauricio Macri, who would later become president (2015-2019) and who was succeeded by Larreta in the mayoralty of Buenos Aires.

Macri himself may be one of the mayor’s opponents for the candidacy of the center-right opposition coalition Together for Change, which should also have other candidates.

A survey published by the Opina Argentina institute in February, before the mayor of Buenos Aires announced his pre-candidacy, showed Larreta tied for first place with outsider deputy Javier Milei and vice president Cristina Kirchner, with 16% of respondents each one.

In a scenario in which the Peronist candidate would be the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, he appeared leading the dispute, with 20% of the voting intentions, while Larreta and Milei repeated the 16%.

To dispute the anti-Peronist votes with Milei, the Buenos Aires mayor has emphasized more conservative agendas. Last year, he banned the use of neutral language in schools in the Argentine capital.

“To promote learning to read and write, they

[alunos] they have to master the norms of the Spanish language, as it is. After that, it will be up to each individual to decide how he wants to adapt it, but at school, the Spanish language must be respected, because the indexes [em avaliações do nível

de aprendizado dos estudantes] show us that this is urgent”, explained Larreta.

In January, the mayor appointed former national deputy Cynthia Hotton, known for her militancy against abortion, as president of the Social Council of Buenos Aires. Larreta stated that Hotton and her team “represent very important values, such as life, family, justice, truth, fundamental to our country”.

Another nod to the conservative electorate is the charge for police officers in Buenos Aires to be able to use taser weapons – in December 2019, the newly sworn government of Alberto Fernández revoked the policy of using non-lethal weapons, including electric ones, promoted by Macri.

Opposition to the current president alleges that permission to use these weapons could have prevented the recent murder of a policewoman, killed in a subway station in the Argentine capital while trying to break up a fight.

“The national government has to release imports [de

tasers] and allow us to train our agents so that they have more tools in situations of high concentration of people”, said Larreta. Last week, the Ministry of Security said it was carrying out a procurement process for Taser weapons.

In the video in which he announced his pre-candidacy, Larreta skewered Peronist populism and blamed it for the dramatic economic situation in the country, which in January reached year-on-year inflation close to 100%.

“Many ask me if I dream of becoming president. It would be an honor, of course, but it’s not a place you get to. The presidency must be the beginning of the path of great transformation, which will not be accomplished by an enlightened group or a charismatic leader. We have been betting on charisma for years and look how we are doing”, joked the mayor.