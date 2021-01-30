The World Health Organization (WHO) Covid-19 Commissioner, David Nabarro, has called on politicians to be more united in the fight against the coronavirus in Germany.

Representatives from the federal and state levels would have to announce the same message, Nabarro told the German Press Agency one year after the WHO declared an “emergency of international concern” due to the first corona cases in China (January 30, 2020). This is the highest WHO alert.

An end to the pandemic is not yet in sight, warned Nabarro. “I reckon it will take a long time, months – we are still a long way from the end.”

In order to get everyone behind the corona protective measures, Germany needs a Jürgen Klopp effect, said Nabarro, referring to the former football coach from Borussia Dortmund who works in Liverpool today. “Klopp knows how to touch people and bring masses together,” said Nabarro. “He’s sure to have good ideas.”

Instead of thinking out loud about easing the situation here and there, the message of all politicians must be in unison: wear a mask, also outside if necessary, keep your distance, also in local traffic or in factories, isolate hand hygiene and infected people and their contacts.

“The group of opponents of corona protection measures is actually small, but when politicians argue, it grows,” said Nabarro. In Europe people are afraid of a police state, but consistent isolation when symptoms occur is a prerequisite for freedom. “This virus will defeat us if we disagree.”

Germany had a good start with rigorous protective measures last year. “Why didn’t you maintain the thoroughness?” Asked Nabarro. “It’s almost as if rich countries thought they could get through the pandemic without any hard work.” Europe can learn from countries like Thailand, Cambodia, Australia and New Zealand.

The successful fight against the virus there has nothing to do with authoritarian governments, as is often claimed. Rather, solidarity and neighborhood help are promoted in such a way that the population supports rigorous protective measures.

A year ago there were fewer than 100 registered corona cases

Arguments, hoarding vaccines or a race to see who vaccinated most people are counterproductive, said Nabarro. The so far small amounts would have to be used for those particularly at risk all over the world.

If the virus raged unchecked elsewhere in the world, the risk of new, even more dangerous mutations that could affect the whole world again increases. “The virus is an opponent of humanity, not of individual countries.”

When the WHO declares an emergency of international concern, it obliges all countries to report cases and contain the spread. However, the WHO cannot order measures such as travel restrictions. As of January 30, 2020, there were fewer than 100 registered cases and no deaths. A few days ago, the number of 100 million reported infections worldwide was exceeded. According to experts, the number of unreported cases is much higher. (dpa)