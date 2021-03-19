Hitch dreyse appeared again in the chapter 4 × 12 a couple of weeks ago. This character is still taking care of Annie, who remains crystallized in the basement of the headquarters of the troops of the Island of Paradis, and it seems that Hitch she has already become good friends with Armin, who also goes very often to talk with Annie.

If you don’t remember very well who it is Hitch within SNK, we tell you everything you need to know.

Hitch dreyse appeared for the first time in the second season, as a companion of Annie leonhart inside of Military police and he caught the attention of many by being a character with an attractive design and a whimsical personality.

As related by the own Hitch, she was one of the few friends who Annie did during that time, due to the fact that they were roommates, and from what is hinted, they became close (or at least, for someone like Annie).

Hitch Dreyse throughout Shingeki no Kyojin

During the female titan bow, Hitch think that Annie she disappeared during the confrontation, as she was unaware that she was a Titan wielder.

Hitch appears again in season 3 during the arch of the Insurrection patrolling with Marlowe and looking for the members of the Exploration Corps.

The Legion captures them, and Hitch rebels, reproaching them that many civilians died long ago in Stohess during the fight between Eren Y Annie in their titan forms.

When asked if they knew where he was Annie, Levi reveals that she was actually the female titan.

After the events of the battle against Rod reiss, the companion of Hitch, Marlowe decides to join the Scouting Corps, something she considers absurd and quite silly.

Apparently he had romantic feelings for her, remembering her just before he died at the hands of the titan beast in the battle for Shiganshina.

As we told you at the beginning, Hitch appeared again in this fourth and final season of SNK still as guardian of Annie.

Hitch had a radical makeover, like other characters, in the final season.

Despite not being a central character, the evolution of Shingeki no Kyojin as well as the truth revealed to the inhabitants of Paradis they also made changes to Hitch, since his attitude has changed regarding his first appearances.

Remember that you can watch a new episode of Shingeki no Kyojin every sunday through Crunchyroll Y Funimation.



