Who is Hippopotamus, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Hippopotamus, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023 broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evening? Obviously the name of the VIP hiding behind the mask has not been disclosed, it will only be disclosed during the show if and when it is unmasked. In view of the episode, however, we have several clues and rumors to report.

In the presentation video of the Hippo mask, Milly Carlucci showed a sketch of the costume and left some vague clues about his true identity for the audience at home. The presenter drew attention to her clothing: “The substantial question is what are you dressed in? Why is he dressed like this? What dress is this? We leave the question open for those who follow us. There is a quote”.

The Hippo is in fact wearing an outfit that pays homage to the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, an important clue that could greatly help the audience at home. Who is hiding behind the mask? A rock character? There are those who are ready to bet that Bobby Solo is underneath it… But the solution would seem too obvious…

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Masked Singer 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.