In his quest to join the Peruvian soccer team and participate in the Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, Oliver Sonne, a talented 22-year-old player, has surprised everyone by uncovering a family link that relates him to a famous Hollywood actor known for his role in the hit zombie series, ‘The Walking Dead’.

While Sonne is busy with the paperwork and documents necessary for his possible call-up, it was revealed that his maternal aunt, Helena Christensen, is a prominent supermodel. Peruvian-Danish who rose to fame in the 1980s. However, what else is known about this figure? Coming up next, we tell you.

Helena Christensen, Oliver Sonne’s famous aunt. Photo: Composition Líbero /Instagram/helenachristensen

Who is Helena Christensen?

It turns out that Helena Christensen is the daughter of Peruvian Elsa Christensen, who emigrated to Denmark at the age of 18 without adequately mastering the language.

In 1996, Helena Christensen made her debut as one of the Victoria’s Secret ‘angels’, marking a milestone in her career. At more than 50 years old, the model continues to participate in various advertising campaigns and shares on her social networks images of small photo sessions in her home and of her family trips around the world.

However, despite her success in the fashion field, Helena Christensen had a dream cut short in beauty pageants. In 1986, she was crowned Miss Denmark, but unfortunately could not compete in Miss Universe, the highest award in the field of modeling.

What connection does Helena Christensen have with ‘The Walking Dead’ actor?

Helena Christensen’s connection to Hollywood fame is not limited to her career as a runway star. The Danish model was in a romantic relationship with Norman Reedus, known for his role as Daryl Dixon in the popular series ‘The Walking Dead’.

The love story between Christensen and Reedus resulted in the birth of their son, Mingus Reedus.in 1999. This means that young Mingus is the first cousin of Oliver Sonne, the promising footballer who currently plays in Denmark and who aspires to represent Peru in upcoming international competitions.

