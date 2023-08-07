Who is Havana Plevani, Rkomi’s new girlfriend

Who is Havana Plevani, Rkomi’s new girlfriend? The singer came out showing himself on social media while he kisses and embraces the girl with whom he is on vacation in the Balearics.

In reality, it was the young woman who made the relationship official profile Instagram posted a series of unequivocal photos and videos with Rkomi.

Who is Havana Plevani

Havana Plevani, who boasts just under 5 thousand followers on Instagram, is, as she defines herself on her partner, a content creator, model and stylist for a fashion brand.

At the moment there is no other information about Havana Plevani except that the girl lives in Milan and has been dating the singer since last May.

Rkomi, usually reluctant to talk about his private life, has not posted anything on his social networks regarding his new girlfriend. The singer, who last year participated in X Factor in the role of judge, last summer he had risen to the limelight in the gossip news for a flirtation with Paola Di Benedetto, later found again in the talent show where the model was at the helm of the special broadcast before and after the program.