New DelhiToday, President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Modi cabinet last evening. Harsmirat Kaur Badal was the food processing industries minister and yesterday she resigned in protest against the two agriculture-related bills introduced in Parliament.

Who is Harsimrat Kaur Badal, know about her

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was the Minister of Food Processing Industries under the Government of India, has been a Lok Sabha MP from her parliamentary constituency Bhatinda since 2009. Harsimrat Kaur also runs her own private jewelery business at the Gurgaon Trident Hotel. In addition, she is a fashion designer.

personal life

Harsimrat Kaur was born on 25 July 1966 in a Sikh family in Delhi. He is educated at Lareto Convent School, New Delhi. Harsimrat Kaur has also matriculated and diploma in textile design. Harsimrat Kaur Badal was married to Sukhbir Singh Badal on 21 November 1991. Which is a big name in Punjab politics. Harsimrat Kaur Badal has two daughters and a son.

Political journey

Harsimrat Kaur Badal started her political life with the 2009 Indian general elections. In these elections, Harsimrat Kaur Badal contested from Shiromani Akali Dal in which she defeated Indian National Congress candidate Raheer Singh by 120960 votes and was elected 15th Lok Sabha member from Bhatinda assembly constituency. Harsimrat Kaur Badal in her maiden speech expressed concern about the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and her family. Harsimrat Kaur Badal then won the Bhatinda seat in the 2014 Indian general elections and was appointed as the Union Food Minister under the Modi government.

Social work

Harsimrat Kaur is also very active in social work. Harsimrat Kaur Badal is primarily known for the ‘Nanhi Chaan’ campaign in Punjab against the declining female sex ratio and for saving trees. Under this campaign, Kanya sang a thirst to make people aware of fetal homicide and other issues such as dealing with cancer, agriculture, farmers’ problems, environmental problems and the ever-decreasing forests. Through this campaign, 75 silty centers have been opened in villages of Punjab in which hundreds of women work.