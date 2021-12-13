Miss India 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, was chosen as the queen who will wear the crown of Miss Universe 2021, a beauty pageant that this year celebrates its 70th edition, held on December 12 in the city of Eilat, Israel.

She made it to the top 3 of the event along with Miss South Africa, Lalela Mswane, and Miss Paraguay, Nadia Ferreira.

Who is Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu?

Minutes before reaching the title of Miss Universe 2021, the Miss India label became a trend on Twitter, after a thoughtful message that adorned with an unusual imitation of a cat’s meowing.

Born in the Chandigarh district, one of the first planned cities in India after gaining independence from the British Crown, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu has managed to stand out in the world of beauty pageants by obtaining the title of Miss Diva 2021, an event in the that won the band of Miss Beautiful Skin, in addition to being nominated for Miss Beach Body, Miss Beautiful Smile, Miss Photogenic and Miss Talented, achievements that finally allowed her to represent her country as Miss India 2021.

A fan of yoga, the beauty queen also has dancing, cooking, horse riding and playing chess as a hobby.

His personal phrase: “Wonderful things happen to those who do not stop believing, trying, learning and being grateful.”

Harnaaz Sandhu, activist for female empowerment

The 21-year-old beauty takes her mother, the doctor with a specialty in gynecology, as an inspiration. Rabinder Kaur Sandhu, with whom he developed the podcast Hear It From Maa (Hear it from Maa), shared on Instagram, where they talk about women’s health, a topic that is still taboo in India.

“It’s about time we come together and talk about ourselves and our problems openly without feeling any feelings of shame or guilt.” He stated in one of the episodes aired in early November.

However, Harnaaz Sandhu’s work goes further and seeks to be a benchmark for the empowerment of women, for their constitutional rights, education, profession and freedom of choice.