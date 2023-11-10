In recent days, the name of Handa, a urban music singer who recently made people talk for his statements about his colleague Leslie Shaw, whom he accused of minimizing the work of Peruvian artists. Furthermore, in the Thursday, November 9, edition of the show program ‘Amor y fuego’, she was the protagonist of a report in which she was captured kissing the former reality girl Andrea San Martín. In this note we tell you more about the musical performer.

Why did Handa become media?

A few days ago, the singer Handa surprised by revealing in an internet program called ‘Flowreando’ that Leslie Shaw He would have paid only 100 soles for the work of two of the former members of his team, something totally different from what the ‘Faldita’ interpreter had previously commented on the same podcast, as he stated that he invested large sums of money in his musical projects.

Now, the cameras ‘Love and fire’ They captured the artist Handa kissing with the former reality show participant, Andrea San Martín. After the images were presented, the red-haired interpreter did not deny what was exposed and stated that they were playing: “Yes, there it was. My partner and I have very strong codes. It’s not so much that we are free, I believe that I am free as a person, so is he.“.

Who is Handa, singer who kissed Andrea San Martín?

Handa, whose real name is Eva Bustamante, is 29 years old, is a Peruvian singer and songwriter who was born in the city of Huaraz. She began studying music when she was only 7 years old and her first performances were in local theaters. According to information from her official website, she seeks to make her way in the music industry with new sound alternatives to empower female talent. Some of her songs are ‘Evilities’, ‘Damage my mind’, ‘Sin floro’among others.