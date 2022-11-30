Democratic congressmen elected this Wednesday to Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of her caucus in the United States House of Representatives, making him the first African-American person in the position.

(Furthermore: ‘The US must offer an opportunity to Colombian migrants’: Murillo)

Jeffries, 52, expressed his “great pride” for having been appointed to this position, in a vote behind closed doors.

(You can read: US company fires 2,700 employees while they slept)

The election of this New Yorker who held positions of responsibility in the party since 2019 marks a generational change in Congress, given that he is thirty years younger than Pelosi, the Speaker of the House.

“This new generation of leaders reflects the vitality and diversity of our great nation,” she applauded in a statement.

(Keep reading: US seeks to resume dialogue with Russia on nuclear disarmament ‘as soon as possible’)

Jeffries currently holds and since 2019 in that chamber the presidency of the Democratic Caucus, a body that, among other functions, establishes the discipline of training and acts as a forum to develop and communicate its policies and legislative priorities.

The “number two” of the Democrats in the Lower House will be Katherine Clark, 59, a representative of Massachusetts.

(Also: Video: The World’s Largest Active Volcano Erupted)

California legislator Pete Aguilar, 43, vice president of that body until now and member of the legislative committee investigating the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol, will become the president of the Democratic Caucus and third authority.

Pelosi announced in mid-November that she will resign as leader of the Democrats in the future House of Representatives, in which she will occupy a seat for California.

As the leader of the Democrats, Hakeem Jeffries will face a Chamber in January where his party will no longer have a majority. Democrats lost control of the House in the November 8 midterm elections.

(Also: USA: what can happen now that the Republicans control part of Congress)

Fighting for the people is our history and our commitment.

“Fighting for the people is our history and our commitment,” Jeffries said in his first appearance before the press after being elected.

Jeffries vowed to keep an “open mind” in his relationship with Republicans and work with them “whenever possible,” but also made it clear that he would fight “extremism” if necessary.

(You can read: Who is the economist Ilan Goldfajn, elected as president of the IDB?)

Hakeem Jeffries was born on August 4, 1970 in Brooklyn, New York. He studied Political Science and Arts at Binghamton University.and later studied for a master’s degree in Public Policy at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

He is also a Juris Doctor from New York University School of Law.

During his career, the new Democratic leader in the House of Representatives has held various positions both in the public administration (law clerk at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York), as well as in the private sector (Paul Law Firm). , Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, Viacom and CBS) and in civic organizations (National Association of Minority Contractors and Back Attorneys for Progress).

(Furthermore: US appoints former Hague prosecutor to investigate Donald Trump)

From January 2007 to December 2012, he was a member of the New York State Assembly from the 57th District. A year later, he became a member of the United States House of Representatives from New York’s 8th District. And from January 2017 to January 2019, she was co-chair of the House Committee on Communications and Democratic Politics.

Hakeem Jeffries in his first pronouncement.

Although with a smaller majority than expected, Republicans will be able to block President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda And they have promised to carry out several investigations, including one into the way in which Biden handled the covid-19 pandemic and another into the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Democrats, however, maintain control of the Senate. The fact that the two parties control one of the chambers of Congress will prevent ambitious projects from being promoted.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

International Writing

*With information from EFE and AFP