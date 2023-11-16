Gustavo Ramírez is an art director from Ayacucho who works with designs inspired by Andean motifs. Since 2002, he has excelled the world as a photographer and graphic concept designer, sharing his vision through various media outlets.

His background includes an impressive collection of historical photographs that have been published in Peruvian and international media. Additionally, he has actively collaborated on visual projects in the music industry, developing unique cinematographic pieces and visual concepts that have left an indelible mark on Peruvian visual history.

YOU CAN SEE: Kayfex and its director Gustavo Ramírez won Latin Grammy in the best packaging design category

His experience is not limited to the local level, he has also worked with prominent international artists such as Kayfex, Isabela Merced, Vibarco, Magaly Solier and contributing to Renata Flores’ concept of cultural pop.

Gustavo Ramírez has created senior content for the prestigious agency Getty Images in USA and has collaborated with renowned publications, such as the scientific magazine Science Magazine.

For the packaging design of the album ‘Atipanakuy Deluxe’, winner of the Latin Grammy in the best packaging design category, the artist used the model of a Ayacuchano altarpiece. It has the image of the sun or inti in the center, and is adorned by mountains, llamas and the powerful Andean condor. Inside are the boxes containing the album (also illustrated), the album with artist information, a poster and an exclusive pin. The entire design arose from Ramírez’s vision to accompany Kayfex’s sound proposal.

Gustavo Ramirez He has been working with Kayfex since 2017 and from the beginning he was a key part of the sound and audiovisual proposal of the Ayacucho DJ. He has directed all the videos of his songs, such as ‘Alto essay’, ‘Mala vida’, ‘Incaico’, ‘Zapateo’, among others, or the song ‘Agonía’, which he recorded with Isabela Merced.

The inner pieces of the record cases contain the printed album record as a poster and sleeve. These pieces were developed taking inspiration from the main design of the representation of the God sun.

#Gustavo #Ramírez #Latin #Grammy #winner