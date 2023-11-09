The recent performances of the Mexican attacker Guillermo Martinez with Club Puebla have aroused the interest of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, a team that has struggled tremendously when it comes to finding a center forward with a scoring nose in recent years, they have only been able to count on their youth player José Juan MacíasHowever, the player has been out for almost two years due to a pair of knee injuries.
And although Ricardo Marin It even gave them a mirage of having found a striker, the reality is that four goals in 16 games that have been played in this competition is a minimum quota.
It is worth mentioning that the forward has already played for the red and white team, he spent a semester at the institution being part of the Clausura 2017 title and at 28 years old he has played for hundreds of Mexican soccer clubs where, to tell the truth, in most of the cases its passage has been unnoticed.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
With everything mentioned above, it must be recognized that what he has done this semester with the Strip team has been spectacular, since being a Mexican scorer on a low-budget team is not something common to see in Aztec football.
The player has scored nine goals and just last week he scored a hat-trick, giving his team the victory in a surprising way in a spectacular match against Club León where they finished victoriously 5-4.
According to the portal Transfermarktthe Pachuca youth player has increased his value and currently has his highest historical value in the market and is valued at one million eurosso its price would be affordable for the Sacred Flock.
Although it is worth clarifying that it is unknown what current link he has with the Puebla team, so thanks to the good football moment he is experiencing, he could be a benefactor for him and the camotero team in terms of economic issues.
#Guillermo #Martínez #signing #Chivas #cost