Gregorio Paltrinieri definitely takes his place in the history of Italian sport. The bronze medal in the 800 freestyle at the 2024 Paris Olympics consecrates once again, if there was any need, the champion from Carpi. Thirty years old in September, a career at the highest levels for over a decade, since the gold at the 2012 European Championships in Debrecen. The top was reached at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics with the triumph in the 1500 freestyle. Race after race, event after event, the palmares enriches, the trophy case becomes heavier, the curriculum expands. Paltrinieri goes from the tub to the sea, from the swimming pool to open water.

And he continues to climb the podium, even the highest step, providing world-class performances and confirming his top status even out of the water. Mononucleosis knocks him out before the Tokyo Olympics, he manages to get back on his feet and wins silver in the 800 freestyle: a miracle, repeated today. Winning a bronze at 30, when many swimmers’ careers have long since ended, is confirmation of the stellar dimension of a phenomenon that can write memorable pages even in the waters of the Seine. As long as you can swim in the river.