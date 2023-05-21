Finally, the sentimental relationship of Belinda with the heir of iron palaceGonzalo Hevia Baillères was confirmed last Thursday, when the businessman accompanied her during her concert in Chihuahua.

In fact, Hevia was caught boarding a private plane to go to Chihuahua accompanied by his mother-in-law, Belinda Schüllto be next to the interpreter of ‘Selfish‘ during his Presentation at the Santa Rita Fair.

Since September 2022, a video about the couple began to circulate on all social networks, making it clear that there was a relationship between them. relationship beyond friendship.

The clip shows the Spanish star enjoying time with her friends, and among them was Gonzalo Hevia, where she told him to kiss a scorpion.

Back then, the star was invited to the opening of the new Palacio de Hierro located in the Mitikah shopping center, but after that, Belinda shared a couple of stories on the platform instagram where he lived very happily with the tycoon.

Who is Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, Belinda’s boyfriend?

The current partner of the famous 33-year-old actress, Gonzalo Hevia Baillèresis son of Tere Bailleresthe youngest daughter of Don Alberto Baillères and Tere Gual.

Goznalo’s academic training was at the Vista Hermosa College, the Cumbres Institute and Le Rosey, being one of the most prestigious schools in Swiss.

It should be noted that the Baillères are one of the most important families in the Mexican territory, owners of Grupo Bal, which is made up of several companies, such as Mexican Securities Brokerage HousePalacio de Hierro, Peñoles Industry, Fresnillo Mine, Provincial National Group and GNP Insurance.

In fact, the singer’s boyfriend is considered one of the young promises of businessmen in Mexico, with the greatest potential and future within the industry.

