Hello! Today I bring you the predictions for the legislative elections in the United States, where much is at stake.

Americans vote this Tuesday to reconfigure the two chambers of Congress: the House of Representatives and the Senate. That is the essential question of these elections: Joe Biden will remain the president, but which party will control the bicameral power? If the Democrats lose one or both institutions, it will be difficult for the Biden administration to continue with its legislative agenda in the two years remaining in its term. Next, I review the latest forecasts for the House and Senate.

Republicans are favorites in the House

The polls say that the Republican Party could regain control of the House of Representatives, which has been in Democratic hands since the elections of the mid term (half term) of 2018. In the table you have the probabilistic predictions of five sources:

These numbers make the Republicans a clear favorite, but not definitive: Democratic control is still about as likely as rolling a six on a dice roll. It wouldn’t be weird.

Remember that the House of Representatives is completely renewed this Tuesday, as happens every two years, when each of its members is voted on, district by district. In addition, in a mid-term appointment, it is usual for the party that won the White House two years earlier to back down, which on this occasion was the Democrats.

The Senate is more disputed

Democrats have controlled the Senate since 2020, but only just. In addition, this chamber is not completely renewed, but only votes to change 35 of the 100 seats. The rest will continue as decided two and four years ago (with some exceptions). Of the seats at stake, the Republicans defend 20 and the Democrats only 14, which gives them a certain advantage.

But look at the predictions:

According to FiveThirtyEight and Metaculus, Republicans are now slightly ahead in the Senate race, with about a 55% chance of gaining control, versus 45% for Democrats. That advantage rises to 67% in the PredictIt prediction market and in betting.

It is important to understand that these odds represent a very small advantage. At the end of the day, a 55% probability phenomenon remains without occurring almost half the time. Distinguishing a perfectly balanced coin or one that returns 55% heads would require you to do a lot of tossing, because they are really alike. The Senate is that coin.

Trend favors Republicans

The above data reflects the situation two days before voting. But the time trend is relevant. In the graph you can see how the forecasts have changed according to the model of FiveThirtyEight: in the past month, the data has tended to be better for Republicans.

At the start of October, Democrats had a 30% chance of keeping control of the House of Representatives — and were favorites in the Senate — but in recent weeks their chances have fallen by almost half.

In reality, all the forecasts have moved following the signal sent by the polls. Below:

In summary: neither control of the House of Representatives nor that of the Senate is decided, but the Republicans have a good advantage in the first and a small one in the second.

The cross-summary they do in FiveThirtyEight: 55% of the time the Republicans will take control of both chambers, 14% of the time it will be the Democrats who will maintain both, and in another 31% of possible universes, what will be a distribution: the Democrats they will keep the Senate and lose the House of Representatives.

You help me? Resend this newsletter, or if you are not subscribed, you sign up. It is an exclusive newsletter for subscribers of EL PAÍS, but anyone can receive it for a trial month. You can also follow me on Twitter at @kikollanor write me with hints or comments, at [email protected].