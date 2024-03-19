After the tour of China was cancelled, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed that the world champion team, coached by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi, will face El Salvador and Nigeria in their two friendly matches heading to the Copa América mid-year. Both matches will be valid for the March FIFA date and will take place in the United States of America, although without the presence of the best player on the planet.
“The Argentine team already knows the rivals it will face on the friendly tour of the United States. First, Lionel Scaloni's team will face El Salvador at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium in the city of Philadelphia (March 22). Meanwhile, the second commitment will be before Nigeria at the Los Angeles Coliseum (March 26)“, had been the AFA report on its official website.
However, days ago the worst news: the coach will not be able to count on the best player in the worldwho currently plays for Inter Miami, as he is suffering from an injury that forced him to leave the field of play, without being able to play the second half of the match against Nashville, for the round of 16 second leg of the Champions Cup.
More news about the Argentine national team
The '10' has a muscle injury to the hamstring of the right legwhich left him out of the Inter vs. DC United match, and will sideline him from the two friendly matches with the “Albiceleste” team.
Given the decline of Lionel Messi and the injury of Paulo Dybala, the duo of Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez spike on point to go from the start, at least in the first friendly.
The Spider and the Bull shared six times: in front of Chile and Bolivia in 2021, against Jamaica and Saudi Arabia in 2022 and in front of Paraguay and Uruguay in 2023. Only against Jamaica was there a goal connection between them, when the Inter player assisted the City player to score the first goal of the game.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Messi39s #replacement #Argentine #national #team39s #matches
Leave a Reply