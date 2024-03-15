Who is going to pay for the bridge that started the cracking of some slabs in the Santa Alicia neighborhood due to the poor quality of the work carried out during the last Chapmista administration? What is known after its collapse in a part of the work is that the Superior State Audit detected an overpayment of almost 100 thousand pesos to the Coessa company, what was observed. What is not known is whether the official who received the loss of that payment so that the company returned the money or was sanctioned, and whether a procedure is now going to be initiated to hold accountable the official who did not adequately supervise the work that turned out to be of poor quality. The person in charge of the case is the head of the Internal Control Body, Fausto Rubén Ibarra Celis.

There are people whois looking for the former treasurer Jaime Beltran to explain to them what happened to make him withdraw from the race through the independent route to the mayor's office. There are reports that Beltrán had achieved the support of a considerable group of Ahomenses who saw in him the option of having an Ahome without a party. But suddenly withdrawing left them looking in all directions in surprise. Some arrive at the office that he set up as a campaign house, but which recently closed. After announcing his retirement he was opening up, but not anymore. So some spend hours there waiting for him.

The pressures they follow for the manager of the JapamaBernardo Cárdenas, for the blackwater outbreaks in different parts of the city. When it's not on one side, it's on another. Or rather, it comes to the fore in one and explodes in others. The Independencia case between Abasolo Alley and Rosales Boulevard has already been resolved for now, which made things easier. In reality, the drainage problem is already being attacked in some points with the million-dollar investment provided by the State Government, but other points are missing.

They say that the coordinator of Citizen movement in Ahome, Hector Alvarez, you should not even worry about the councilor of that party in Ahome, José Ángel Camacho. The above because he already left in the events of that match along with his father, the former local deputy and former candidate for mayor Miguel Ángel Camacho. It is no longer known whether or not he formally resigned from the Citizen Movement, which lasted the blink of an eye.

Many are from the idea that the local Morena representative Cecilia Covarrubias Nor is he going to get involved in the electoral campaign to support the candidates of that party. Not even in presence, much less make financial contributions to solve the problems of citizens who approach the standard-bearers. This is how the vote is tied. If when he had the hope of obtaining the candidacy for his second re-election he reserved himself, less so now that it was not his turn. Some say that it is the same case of the local deputy José Manuel Luque Rojas, who tomorrow returns to the seat after falling by the wayside for the candidacy for the federal deputy.

