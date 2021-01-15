The summer vacation should be shortened to three weeks – if it is in the opinion of the parliamentary group leader of the CDU / CSU in the Bundestag. Opposition to this is emerging.

Munich – “The decisive factor in life is not whether I have an extra three weeks vacation or not,” says Ralph Brinkhaus, the chairman of CDU / CSU parliamentary group. The subject matter is decisive for life. With this thesis, Brinkhaus wants to underpin his proposal: The summer vacation 2021 should be shortened to three weeks.

“To be honest: who goes on vacation for six weeks? Most of them can’t afford it, ”he told im RTLMorning magazine “Frühstart”. “Accordingly, you can easily accommodate three or two weeks there.” His suggestion falls on the day on which teachers, students and parents have completed the first week of the new home schooling period.

Summer holidays during Corona times: The shortening had not gone through in 2020

The idea is not new: As early as April 2020, it was discussed whether the first corona* –Lockdown Missed school material should be made up in August – instead of six weeks of summer vacation. Even then, student, parent and teacher representatives had mostly spoken out against it. In the end, the summer vacation took place as planned and was a welcome break for many.

Various federal states are already planning to skip the upcoming winter holidays. They should therefore serve to catch up on learning material – because less time remains for the individual subjects in distance teaching.

Cancellation of the holidays: There is resistance in schools because of the winter holidays

Against this Holiday cancellation Resistance arises, for example in Bavaria: Realschule teachers’ association, philologists’ association and Catholic educators’ association consider them questionable. They do not rule out that they also examine legal action against it. The argument of Teacher representative: If the Distance teaching takes even longer, a break in mid-February is all the more important. Several online petitions in Bavaria alone had won 75,000 supporters by Thursday for keeping the holidays.

It seems foreseeable that the Brinkhaus idea will therefore not meet with much support from teachers, parents and students. (kat) * Merkur.de is part of the Germany-wide Ippen digital editorial network.