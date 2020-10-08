From 16 October to Diwali, two e-commerce giant Amazon and Flipkart are bringing bumper offers for customers. Amazon’s annual sale ‘Great Indian Festival’ is scheduled to begin on October 17. This sale will start from October 16 for the company’s prime members. The Great Indian Festival 2020 is going to be the longest season sale of this year. This cell will start from October 17 till Diwali.

On the other hand, Amazon’s rival Walmart-owned Flipkart’s annual sale ‘Big Billion Days’ is also from October 16 to 21. Customers will get attractive deals on items ranging from electronic products to home and kitchens. Come, know where you are getting more discounts in the sale of Amazon and Flipkart …

Smartphone: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 vs Flipkart Big Billion Days

During the sale on Amazon and Flipkart, many new smartphones will get a chance to buy at a lower price. Exclusive smartphones will also be available in the cell. Flipkart Big Billion Days The most awaited smartphone Google Pixel 4a will be available for sale for the first time in the cell. If you talk about its price, then it can be found between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. While OnePlus 8T will be available exclusively in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This smartphone is going to be launched in the Indian market on October 14 and after the launch there will be a chance to buy it in the cell.

Who is giving so much discount on kitchen appliances

Up to 75 percent discount on kitchen appliances can be availed at Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. At the same time, Flipkart’s annual The Big Billion Days Sale will also have an offer to buy up to 75 percent cheaper on kitchen appliances.

Whose offer on washing machine is better

In the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, the washing machine can be purchased at an initial EMI of Rs 742 per month. It will have products from brands like Whirlpool, LG, IFB, Haier, Samsung etc. At the same time, a discount of up to 55 percent on the washing machine can be availed at The Big Billion Days Sale.

Amazon India added 900 new products

Amazon India is going to offer great offers on every product to customers in this year’s Great India Festival Sale. Along with this, cheaper EMI will also be offered to customers on electronic products. Apart from this, the company has added 900 new products to its platform to give a tough competition to Flipkart.

More than 900 top brands of products will be launched during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This will include products such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Sony, JbL, Xiaomi. Also, Amazon’s newly launched products such as Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and Alexa Voice Remote Light will be available for sale. A discount, no-cost EMI, exchange offer is being offered during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Also, you will be able to avail Rs 10,000 daily on sending Amazon Pay Gift Card.