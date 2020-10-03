Vigilance has registered an FIR of corruption against both officers and three alleged journalists on the instructions of the government, justifying the conversation regarding the transfer-posting of IPS Himanshu Kumar and Dr. Ajay Pal Sharma in Uttar Pradesh. However, a big question still remains that if their conversation is correct, then who should know the amount that was being talked about for transfer-posting? Who was it that on one gesture, officers get the desired deployment? Will Vigilance’s investigation reach them as well? In spite of serious allegations, who are the helpers of the officers getting important deployments again and again?The SIT has written at the end of the report against five officers, including Himanshu Kumar and Ajay Pal, that many complaints related to this case have been received from different levels from time to time, but they have not been taken seriously promptly. Due to this the situation deteriorated so much that the government had to constitute SIT. At the same time, against the suspended SP Manilal Patidar of Mahoba, there were complaints at different levels from the local MLAs. No one noticed them before the death of crusher businessman Indrakant Tripathi. There was no action after the first video of Indrakant Tripathi himself went viral.

Allegations were made from the first deployment

Ajay Pal was accused of the first deployment. Ajay, who was posted as an ASP in a district of West UP, was then sent a recommendation by the then SSP to remove him from the district. The DGP headquarters did not consider it. After this, he received complaints in the form of SP Shamli, but after coming to the discussion after rambling encounters he was given the captaincy of Noida. After receiving all the complaints in Noida, they were removed, but after some time the captaincy of Rampur was found.

These are also surrounded by allegations:

IPS Himanshu Kumar The BJP had tweeted action related to people of particular caste as soon as BJP came to power in the state. They were then suspended. After a long time, he was restored and made captain of Sultanpur.

Atul Sharma He was captain in small districts and despite having no special achievement, a big district like Prayagraj was found. During his tenure, there was a major incident. He was later suspended on serious corruption charges.

Tamil Nadu cadre Abhishek Dixit Had no experience of large districts. He was also charged with serious corruption charges in the original cadre. Despite this, he got command of a district like Prayagraj.

Punishment was not found even on indecency

Discussed about indecency with women officer in SP government Sanjeev Tyagi Ko Auraiya was then made the captain of Bijnor. Recently, they were being removed from there and sent to Pratapgarh, but they transferred in large numbers. He was attached to the DGP Headquarters and set up an inquiry.

IPS Dr. Satish Kumar There was a complaint directly against the Chief Minister. It was alleged that a bribe of over 60 lakh rupees was taken from a marketing company. Within three months, Satish Kumar got a clean chit and was made the SP of Jalaun. It is being said that a big leader associated with the ruling party was behind the restoration.

A few months ago, the captain of the border district of the neighboring state was removed against the captain after receiving several complaints related to drinking alcohol with the soldiers. A few days later, ignoring all the complaints, he was handed over the captaincy of a district in Purvanchal.