Who is Giuseppe Pignatone, the former anti-mafia prosecutor investigated for aiding and abetting the bosses. Portrait

There is also the former prosecutor of Rome Giuseppe Pignatone among those investigated by the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office for the alleged cover-up of the investigation into mafia entrepreneurs Nino and Salvatore Buscemi and their relationships with the Ferruzzi group led by Raul Gardini. The newspaper Repubblica reports this, explaining how the former Capitoline prosecutor was sent a summons to appear.



Formerly deputy and additional prosecutor in Palermo, then at the head of the prosecutor’s offices in Reggio Calabria and Rome, today Pignatone presides over the Vatican City tribunal. In Caltanissetta he is under investigation for aiding and abetting the mafia, crime committed – according to the charges – in collaboration with former prosecutor Pietro Giammanco (who died in 2018 and was considered the “instigator” of the cover-up of the investigation), with his then colleague Gioacchino Natoli and with the captain of the Guardia di Finanza Stefano Screpanti, now a general at the head of the EU Fraud Unit. “I have declared my innocence with regard to the alleged crime of aggravated aiding and abetting. I promise to contribute, to the extent of my possibilities, to the investigative effort of the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office,” Pignatone told the Ansa agency.

Son of Francesco Pignatone, Christian Democrat MP in the 50s, Giuseppe Pignatone graduated in law at the University of Palermo in 1971. He entered the judiciary in 1974 and after a period as a magistrate in Caltanissetta, in 1977 he was transferred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Palermo as a deputy prosecutor. Here he worked at the Palace of Justice for over 30 years, and was one of the closest collaborators of the prosecutor Pietro Giammanco together with Guido Lo Forte. In 1991 Giovanni Falcone wrote in his diaries of strong contrasts with him, which forced him to leave Palermo.

In 1996, still during the leadership of Giancarlo Caselli’s office, he moved to the public prosecutor’s office at the Palermo courthouse, first as an assistant and then as regent. Already in 1997, the Caltanissetta Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation against him and the magistrates Pietro Giammanco, Guido Lo Forte and Ignazio De Francisci for the crimes of abuse and corruption of judicial documents, following the accusations of the collaborator of justice Angelo Siino, who claimed to have bribed them to receive a copy of the Carabinieri ROS report on “Mafia and Tenders” filed with the Prosecutor’s Office. But in 2000, the investigation was archived by the GUP of the Caltanissetta court because no evidence could be found to support Siino’s accusations.

In 2003 he put Totò Cuffaro under investigation, then President of the Sicilian Region, later definitively sentenced to 7 years for aggravated aiding and abetting Cosa Nostra, and also coordinated the investigations that led to the arrest of the super-fugitive Bernardo Provenzano.

In 2008 he was appointed by the Superior Council of the Judiciary as Public Prosecutor of Reggio Calabria, where he continues his activity against organized crime. dealing numerous blows to the ‘ndrangheta. For his commitment he has suffered some intimidation and threats, in particular on 5 October 2010, following an anonymous phone call, a bazooka was found in front of the headquarters of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Reggio Calabria addressed to Giuseppe Pignatone.

In March 2012 he was appointed by the CSM, with a unanimous vote, as Public Prosecutor of Rome. On December 2, 2014, Pignatone coordinated an investigation – on the connections between mafia crime and politics in the Municipality of Rome – called “Mafia Capitale” which led to 37 arrests among members of the Capitoline crime led by Massimo Carminati, members of the center-right of the Alemanno government, members of the PD, as well as the center-left city council. More than 100 people were investigated. The first-instance sentence of July 20, 2017 dropped the charge of mafia association for all the defendants, while a year later the second-instance sentence confirmed it in full. In October 2019, however, the Court of Cassation, at the end of heated proceedings, ruled out that Mafia Capitale was an organization according to the criteria set out in article 416 bis of the Penal Code. In particular, the Supreme Court deemed that two different simple criminal organizations existed. The accusatory theory, therefore, definitively collapsed. On October 3, 2019, Pope Francis appointed him President of the Court of First Instance of the Vatican City State. He is also a columnist for the daily newspaper la Repubblica.