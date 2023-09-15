Who is Giuseppe Garibaldi, Big Brother contestant

Giuseppe Garibaldi is one of the contestants on Big Brother, the Canale 5 reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini. A name that is certainly not anonymous, given that it is the same as that of the hero of the two Worlds. There is also a competitor named Anita in the house. “I come from Santa Cristina d’Aspromonte, in the province of Reggio Calabria. I am a school assistant, that is, I am a janitor,” said Garibaldi. It is not known for certain whether there is any distant family link between the two.

Born in Palmi, class of 1993, Giuseppe is a boy like many others, who dreams of a permanent job (Checco Zalone style) and a quiet life, but not for this reason monotonous or devoid of some excitement. As mentioned, he is a janitor and about his job he said: “After all, it’s a job that I like. The environment is also pleasant. The relationship with students and teachers is always good.”

But we have already seen Giuseppe Garibaldi on TV. He participated in the Italia 1 comedy series Tipi cruise, whose cast also included Nicolas Vaporidis and Lodovica Comello. Giuseppe is a janitor in a school in Piacenza, and in the evening he often also works as a barman.

“When I started working as a janitor, I moved to Veneto, this wasn’t the job I wanted to do, but my mother told me that I should go, when I asked her why, she told me: we’re aiming for a permanent job. Being a school assistant is a dignified job, which I like to do anyway because I interact with the kids, with professors, which is always good, learning is always good”, said Garibaldi.

Very attached to his family, he returns to Calabria when he can: “Mine is a simple family, there is my mother, my father and we are four male brothers, but the real man at home has always been my mother”.