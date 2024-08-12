Giulia Luchi Campara has hit the gossip columns in recent weeks for the alleged relationship between her husband, entrepreneur Silvio Campara, and Chiara Ferragni.

According to the reconstruction by journalist Gabriele Parpiglia, the rapprochement between the two dates back to last June in Forte dei Marmi. But Ferragni would have met Giulia Luchi first and only later Silvio.

The entrepreneur’s wife would have offered her support to the influencer, who is going through a difficult period from a sentimental and professional point of view: not only would she have been close to her on a human level but she would also have made available to her “an entourage that could lift her from the disastrous moment”.

Then, however, she allegedly found out about the intimate relationship between her husband and Chiara and there was a heated confrontation between the two women.

But who is Giulia Luchi Campara? The woman was born in Florence in 1990 but is originally from Prato. 1.78 meters tall, dark brown hair, green eyes, a diploma in textile engineering, she worked for a long time as a model.

In 2007 she participated in Miss Italy and two years later she won the title of Miss Tuscany, awarded by Carlo Conti in Casciano Terme, in the province of Pisa.

With Silvio Campara, an entrepreneur in the footwear sector, she has two children, aged 2 and 5.

In recent days, the woman has liked some negative comments on social media against Chiara Ferragni, in which – in particular – she was accused of being a “home wrecker”.

Second Gabriel ParpigliaGiulia Luchi is not at all resigned to the end of her marriage. On the contrary, she is convinced that the relationship between Silvio and Ferragni is just a passing flirt.