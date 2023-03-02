Who is Giovanni Terzi, Simona Ventura’s husband, a guest on Today is another day

Who is Giovanni Terzi, Simona Ventura’s husband, a guest on Today is another day in the episode of March 2, 2023? Journalist, writer, television presenter but also a successful architect. Giovanni Terzi is the son of Antonio Giovanni Battista Terzi, the famous journalist and deputy director of Il Corriere della Sera

The journalist is also well known on television, as he has taken part in various broadcasts. The name of Giovanni Terzi is known to all above all for being associated with that of Simona Ventura, his current wife.

Hosted in the Storie Italiane show, Giovanni Terzi recounts the drama that characterized his life. A really sad confession, a disease that no one would ever want to experience in their life. Interviewed by Eleonora Daniele, the journalist recounted his journey immediately after that tragic discovery.

“After a series of tests I discovered that I have a genetic disease that I inherited from my mother. Until then I knew nothing about it, at one point it turned on and started killing my breathing and my lung. It is a degenerative disease that I have to treat with medicines, which however have created other problems for me, including diabetes”.

Simona Ventura’s husband was discovered a rare disease. The journalist is suffering from a genetic disease that is increasingly compromising his lungs. Simona Ventura has never left her husband alone and she has always been by his side, supporting him and giving him as much strength as possible.

Giovanni Terzi and Simona Ventura already have children, born from previous relationships. In fact, the presenter is the mother of Niccolò and Giacomo, who came into the world of the relationship with Stefano Bettarini. Then, in 2014, the woman adopted a little girl, Caterina. Even Terzi, however, has two children by his previous wife. Marriage? “Weddings are in our future, but every time we talk about them something happens that prevents us from organizing them as we would like: first the pandemic broke out, now the war – Ventura’s words to Gente -. We would like a risk-free party, enjoy it with loved ones next to us. I say it softly, but I’m sure we’ll make it. Our love is strong, it is expressed every day: together we are able to overcome any adversity. We already feel deeply connected, we already feel like a family: only the wedding rings are missing”.