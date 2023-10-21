Who is Giovanni Terzi, future husband of Simona Ventura and competitor on Dancing with the Stars

Giovanni Terzi has been Simona Ventura’s partner for many years, and the two have announced their intention to get married in recent months. Both participate as competitors in Dancing with the Stars 2023, Milly Carlucci’s show on Rai 1. They will be separate competitors, each with their own teacher. Who is? Giovanni Terzi is the son of Antonio Giovanni Battista Terzi, the famous journalist and deputy director of Il Corriere della Sera. The journalist is also well known in the television world, given that he has taken part in various programmes.

Hosted on the Storie Italiane broadcast, Giovanni Terzi talks about the drama that characterized his life. A truly sad confession, an illness that no one would ever want to experience in their life. Interviewed by Eleonora Daniele, the journalist recounted his journey immediately after that tragic discovery: “After a series of tests I discovered that I have a genetic disease that I inherited from my mother. Until then I didn’t know anything about it, at some point it turned on and started killing my breathing and my lung. It is a degenerative disease that I have to treat with medicines, which however have created other problems including diabetes.”

Simona Ventura’s future husband was discovered with a rare disease. The journalist is suffering from a genetic disease that is increasingly compromising his lungs. Simona Ventura has never left her husband alone and has always been by his side, supporting him and giving him as much strength as possible.

Giovanni Terzi and Simona Ventura already have children, born from previous relationships. The presenter, in fact, is the mother of Niccolò and Giacomo, who came into the world of the relationship with Stefano Bettarini. Then, in 2014, the woman adopted a little girl, Caterina. Terzi, however, also has two children with his previous wife. Marriage? “There is a wedding in our future, but every time we talk about it something happens that prevents us from organizing it as we would like: first the pandemic broke out, now the war – Ventura’s words to Gente -. We would like a risk-free party, to enjoy it with the people we love next to us. I say it softly, but I’m sure we’ll make it. Our love is strong, it is expressed every day: together we are able to overcome any adversity. We already feel deeply connected, we already feel like a family: all that’s missing is the wedding rings.”