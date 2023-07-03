Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittia entered the history of the records of the Palio di Siena today with five consecutive victories

Giovanni Atzeni known as Tittia he triumphed in today’s Palio di Siena, the so-called Palio di Provenzano, and entered the history of the centuries-old event of medieval origin for being the first jockey to take home five straight winsbut Tittia has managed to make his own 10 victories since he started participating in the Palio di Siena in 2003.

Born in 1985, John Atzeni made his debut at the great event in the Tuscan city in 2003 with the nickname of Tittia, which in Sardinian dialect means “how cold” and which is linked to when, just 18 years old, he arrived in the stables of Luigi Bruschelli. On those cold Tuscan mornings, the young Italian-German said “Tittia”, because he was cold and that word stuck to him.

The third victory with the Selva — This was the third time he had won for la Selva. The first victory was in August 2015 with Polonski, then in August 2019 with Remorex which however arrived shaken. July 2, 2023 is the second consecutive time that he wins with the same mare, Violenta da Clodia, with which he had triumphed in August 2022 for the Leocorno district.

Giovanni Atzeni: private life — See also Juve never beautiful but always winning. After the World Cup it can be the anti-Napoli Atzeni moved to Sardinia when he was 11, then to Nurri he made his debut at 13 in Bitti, in a Sardinian palio, with the written authorization of his father, a bricklayer by profession, but with a passion for horses. The man had brought German horses from Germany to his land and was training them to prepare them for the Sardinian Palios. Right from the start being a jockey became a profession for Giovanni Atzeni, who in any case had started riding as a very young boy in Germany, thanks to his father. He has four sisters. His partner is from Siena, her name is Ilaria and she made him a father very early, at 23, when the firstborn arrived Matthias.

Not only. While the jockey is on the track, he has a sort of budget that is made available to him by the contrada for which he is competing and he can bargain with the other jockeys, offering them money based on the strategy suggested by the captains, both for the running horse , and to hinder the horses and jockeys of the rival contrada in the event that it is also in the race. In general, however, the jockeys are always hired for tokens for every single race, obviously Tittia is one of the most important in the sector and therefore one of those who earns the most.