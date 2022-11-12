Who is Giovanna Ralli, dancer for a night at Dancing with the stars 2022

Who is Giovanna Ralli, dancer for one night tonight, November 12, of Dancing with the stars 2022? She is a very famous actress, who has acted with all the sacred monsters of Italian cinema, such as Vittorio Gassmann, Totò, Nino Manfredi, Alberto Sordi, Ugo Tognazzi, Marcello Mastroianni and Renato Pozzetto. In her long career Giovanna Ralli has also been directed by some of the greatest directors of Italian cinema, including Mario Monicelli, Ettore Scola, Roberto Rossellini and Vittorio De Sica. In short, an Italian film star who has decided to get involved tonight in Dancing with the stars.

What is your age and career? Born in 1935, she is therefore 88 years old. She was born in Rome, in the Testaccio district, to help her family, she started acting at the age of 6 in the films La maestrina by Giorgio Bianchi and I bambini di guardano by Vittorio De Sica. Around the age of 15 she won the Miss Sorriso Lazio beauty award and appeared as an extra and generic both in the theater and in the cinema in the films Variety Lights, Signori, in carrozza, The Passaguai family, Dad becomes a mother.

The turning point in the 1950s when she met the screenwriter from Trieste Sergio Amidei, to whom she later became romantically linked. Giovanna Ralli has become the protagonist of films such as Easy years, Roman tales, The girls of San Frediano, A hero of our times and has met with enormous success in the theater, where she made her debut in 1957 alongside Renato Rascel with the musical comedy A couple of ‘wings. You have starred in Fellini’s films such as Viva l’Italia, Il Generale Della Rovere in 1959 and Era Notte a Roma in 1960. Among your most famous appearances we remember the films The enemy of my wife, Costa Azzurra, In the blue painted blue .

He has achieved great successes such as the two-time victory of the Silver Ribbon, for his performances in The Escape and We Loved Each Other So Much. Giovanna Ralli became an icon for the general public in the 1950s and she also had the opportunity to work on some Hollywood film productions. Most recently, the actress and dancer for a night in Dancing with the Stars 2022, took part in popular fiction such as I Married a Cop, All Crazy for Love and Beyond the Lake. In 2003, among other things, Giovanna Ralli was appointed by the President of the Republic Carlo Azeglio Ciampi Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Republic for artistic merits, while in 2020 she was awarded the Golden Film for Lifetime Achievement by the President of the ‘Anica, Francesco Rutelli.

Private life

For many years, Giovanna Ralli has been linked to producer and screenwriter Sergio Amidei. During her time in Hollywood, however, she had an affair with actor Micheal Cane, met on the set of the film False Step in 1968. Amidei died in 1981 and was a famous screenwriter and record producer, nominated four times for the Award Oscar. Finally, in 1977 she married the lawyer Ettore Boschi with whom she spent her whole life, until 2013, when she became a widow. The couple had no children.