Born in Fabriano in 1987, Giorgia Cardinaletti is a professional journalist enrolled in the Order of Journalists of Lazio since 2012. Although she started as a correspondent and then a presenter at Rai News 24owes its popularity mainly to long experience in sports writing of state TV. In 2016 your transfer to the editorial staff of Rai Sports first as a reporter for Formula 1, then as host of Pole position. She spends only one year and is chosen to run the prestigious Sports Sunday together with Alexander Antinelli. In 2019 he enters the Tg1 and the following year he also leads Inside the Festival, the press conference of the singing event. He currently leads Street of StoriesRai 1 program which is broadcast in the late evening, starting at 23.25, and which basically replaces the format of Seven stories, program by Monica Maggioni, now managing Tg1. December 19, 2019 won the TV Journalist of the Year Award.