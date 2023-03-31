Who is Gina Rovere: biography, career, husband and children of the guest actress on Today is another day

Who is Gina Rovere, the guest actress on Today is another day on Rai 1? Gina Rovere, pseudonym of Regina Ciccotti, was born in Rome on May 5, 1935. She is an actress. In her career, spanning over 60 years, she has appeared in over 60 films, mainly of popular themes, including comedy and costume films. Among the most famous: We are men or corporals alongside Totò, Fathers and sons, by Mario Monicelli, Don Camillo, I Soliti Ignoti, also by Monicelli, God forgives … I don’t!, in addition to the Oscar-winning film Life is Beautiful, in 1997, by Roberto Benigni.

After having carried out the activity of showgirl in the theater of revue and vaudeville, she was chosen after a series of auditions by the director Gianni Franciolini for a participation in the film Villa Borghese of 1953. The actress will continue over the years to divide between cinema and theater, with few important parts, among which we note that of Marcello Mastroianni’s wife in I soliti ignoti, a film directed by Mario Monicelli, and that of Gisella in Don Camillo monsignore… ma non molto, a film directed by Carmine Gallone, but above all the role of Caterina in Adua and the companions of Pietrangeli in the 1960s.

Regarding Totò, Gina Rovere said in an old interview: “Totò was a great gentleman. He thinks that during a break of Joyful Laughter he came and sat next to me and he sang me the song “Core illiterate”, which he had just written… I was the first to hear it! Totò said to me: “Oak, listen to what I’m making you hear”, and he started to sing. I told him “Prince, how beautiful she is!” and he replied “Ehhh, that’s a big thing”. She wrote it on a piece of paper… these are moments that stay with you. Then the film is wonderful: there were Ben Gazzara, Anna Magnani… Well, Magnani was a tiger with all the other people but she was very nice to me; having such a sunny character… I laughed and joked as I was used to doing and she watched me from afar; because she hated them, women… she hated them all, because a beautiful woman had taken Massimo Serato away from him, do you understand? Massimo Serato was a terrible womanizer and Anna suffered a lot because of her. And I remember one night when we were shooting a scene; at one point he comes up to me and says “A cavallò ‘annamo, viè’ co mme”; I said, “Where, lady?” and Anna: “Come on, I’ll take you to the screening room”. I was the only woman she brought into the screening room. Then in Laughter of Joy we did a scene where I had to argue with her; when there was a stoppage Anna goes to Monicelli and says “‘A Monice’… she’s got a really square Oak here!”.

After the great successes in the cinema, in the second half of her career Gina Rovere also starred in some successful fictions. We remember her in the first season of I Cesaroni (2006) and in Don Matteo 7 (2009), Police District. In 1998 she participated in the episode “A different crime” of “Il Maresciallo Rocca” and finally in 2017 with her Squadra Mobile – Operation Mafia Capitale.

Who is Gina Rovere’s husband? Did you have any children? Although the actress has been on the scene for over 60 years, precise information on her private life has never come out.