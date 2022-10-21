Government: Who is Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the new minister of the environment and energy security

The new minister of the environment and energy security is a long-time blue Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, called by Giorgia Meloni in the list given shortly after 6 pm, at the end of the long meeting with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

Candidate, and elected, to the Chamber of Deputies as leader in the plurinominal college of Piedmont 1 – 02 of Chieri – Moncalieri during the early political elections of 25 September 2022, his was a real rise, most recently within the “toto-ministers”: after Giuseppe Pella, who was also head of the government, and after Lucia Azzolina, he is the third minister expressed by the Biellese in the history of the Italian post-war period.

Who is Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, from deputy of the Mise to minister of the environment and energy security

But who is the new Piedmontese minister? A fan of Juve and the 23% flat tax, married with three children, Pichetto Fratin was born in Veglio, a small town of 400 inhabitants in the province of Biella, on 4 January 1954. Graduated in economics and commerce in 1978 at the University of Turin, he began his career as an accountant and teacher of economic subjects in technical institutes. Militant in Forza Italia shortly after the foundation of Silvio Berlusconi’s party, his political ranks began early, all in Piedmont: first as municipal councilor in Gifflenga in 1975, then as deputy mayor of Biella, and again as regional councilor of Piedmont in 1995. He was also, again with Forza Italia, councilor for industry and commerce.

Became senator of the People of Freedom from 2008 to 2013, he was then re-elected in 2018 with Forza Italia, after the parenthesis as a defeated candidate by Sergio Chiamparino for the presidency of the Region. Two years later he became group leader in the Budget Committee. In 2021, under the government of Mario Draghi, he finally arrived at Palazzo Chigi as Deputy Minister for Economic Development. To begin his new post, he will be sworn in in front of the President of the Republic tomorrow, Saturday 22 October at 10 am.

