Fratin commented critically on the so-called “plastic tax”

On his name there was the first misunderstanding of the new center – right government by Giorgia Meloni.

In fact, due to a reversal error, in a first press release it was announced in the place of Paolo Zangrillo, to the Public Administration.

But who is the new Minister of the Environment who is now no longer called the Ecological Transition (MITE), but the Environment and energy security (BUT IF)?

Meanwhile, it must be said that Fratin is a long-time politician, born in 1954 in Piedmont where he graduated from the University of Turin in Economics and Commerce and began to practice the profession of accountant in Biella and for some time he was also a teacher in the Higher institutes of the Piedmontese town.

His political activity began at a very young age when at the age of 21 he entered the municipal council of Gifflenga with the Italian Republican Party (PRI). With the same party he was also deputy mayor of Biella.

Then the great leap with the original Forza Italia where he joined the regional council in Piedmont and also became the councilor for Industry in the Ghigo junta.

Then comes the leap to Rome with the election to the Senate and subsequently to the Chamber of Deputies.

He is Deputy Minister of Economical progress in the Draghi government with Giancarlo Giorgetti as minister.

As we can see, Fratin’s curriculum is that of a moderate who is hungry to be a negotiator who, however, – when needed – can take on more lively tones.

The BUT IF it is a particular ministry. After years of marginal role it has risen to a key role because it is the one to which PNRR Conte – and then Draghi – assigns the greatest economic resources, with about 57 billion euros, 30% of the total. A truly huge sum, designed to radically transform the Italian energy system.

From this point of view, Fratin has expressed himself in the past on moderate positions, that is, far from that green ideologism that has caused so much damage to our country.

He also proved to be a possibility on nuclear power, if only for reasons related to internal competition in the EU, given that there are countries like France that have it and others where it is prohibited, such as Italy, and this damages us for the cost of the kilowatt hour, one of the highest in the world, which inevitably affects families and businesses that are losing competitiveness.

To the previous one PUT (Ministry of Economic Development), in the role of deputy minister, was critical of the plan for the decommissioning of the internal combustion engine, pointing out the great damage to our industries, especially in terms of employment given that currently about 280,000 employees are employed in this sector.

Fratin instead wants to increase the gas and above all the regasifiers which are absolutely decisive against the ideology that has so far reigned in some reckless who instead attack them from an ideological point of view not supported by scientific evidence to gain votes. The case of the former mayor of Rome is significant Virginia Raggi who tried to make it a workhorse (in a negative sense) which was one of the reasons for his recent electoral humiliation.

Yet people like Cricketcontinues to push on imaginative proposals – while not embracing the regasifiers – with the sole purpose of intercepting the most ignorant electorate from a scientific point of view.

And we come to the point of energy security, a topic so important, at this moment, to dedicate a specific mention to it in the name of the ministry.

From today the BUT IF he will have an important role in coordinating with the Ministry of Economic Development where a politician of weight and competence such as Adolfo Urso went.

Fratin’s ideas seem to be quite in line with those of the former minister Cingolani, who is also a physics graduate and therefore an expert on the subject. And that is, no ideology and concrete action in order not to damage our country system.

Fratin will also have to co-manage the hot dossier of the Price cap and one of the first decrees of Meloni should be to extend the aid to companies against the expensive bill at the end of the year.

About that yesterday Mino Dinoipresident of the influential Aepi (European associations of professionals and companies), expressed himself in favor of the gas cost cap, pointing out how the problem of the cost of energy is truly fundamental for the competitiveness of our exports, that is, of that ” made in Italy ”to which Meloni finally wanted to dedicate a ministry.

Fratin also commented critically on the so-called “plastic tax”Which would damage the competitiveness of businesses.

We are far from the demagogic times of a Pecoraro Scanio and Sergio Costa. The latter – wanted by Grillo on the recommendation of Di Mai or – was one of the worst ministers of the Environment and unfortunately left an indelible mark on energy and environmental policies having been his action mainly aimed at gaining the consent of the most exalted groups. and rowdy of extreme environmentalism.

