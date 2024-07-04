Gianluca Molinaroa social health worker, confessed to the femicide of physiotherapist Manuela Petrangeli with a shotgun. The news shocked public opinion and brought to light chilling details of a history of abuse and violence.

It was his ex-girlfriend, Debora Notariesto convince him to turn himself in at the Casalotti Carabinieri station. In a devastating phone call, Molinaro confessed to the criminal act against the 50-year-old woman. Debora, shocked by the words coming from the phone, had the lucidity to act to avoid further tragedies.

Debora said she had had a difficult relationship with Molinaro, who had mistreated and beaten her in the past, so much so that he had been arrested for abuse. However, she would never have imagined that he could commit murder. Molinaro’s confused phone call shocked Debora, who had to act quickly to prevent the man from taking his own life. She managed to convince him to go to the police, where he confessed his terrible act.

“Gianluca called me shortly after 2pm. He was muttering, he told me ‘I shot her’ and when I understood I thought I had ended up in a nightmare”.

The community of Selva Candida was shocked by this tragedy, which left a family destroyed and a son without a mother. Molinaro showed regret and despair for what he had done, but nothing could bring back to life Manuela Petrangeli. The scapegoats of this shocking story are two: the fifty-year-old physiotherapist who lost her life in such a cruel way and Debora, whose existence has already been tested by a thousand vicissitudes, who has also suffered the psychological burden of accompanying a murderer to confess the crime. She too will raise a fatherless daughter.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing and will try to shed light on what drove Molinaro to commit such a horrible act. In the meantime, the community is rallying around the family of the victim, especially to the still small child who will grow up without the loving embrace of the mother.

