Who is Gianluca Gori, the actor who plays Drusilla Foer guest at Sanremo 2023

Who is Gianluca Gori, the actor who plays Drusilla Foer, guest tonight at the Sanremo Festival 2023? Is he a man or a woman? Drusilla Foer is the alter ego of Gianluca Gori, the actor who created this beloved character. He plays the role of a Tuscan lady, a noblewoman, who first drove the audience crazy in the theater and then on TV. Last year she was one of the co-hosts alongside Amadeus in one of the five evenings, and she was also at the helm of the David di Donatello with Carlo Conti.

The actor who embodies and embodies her is a photographer of Tuscan origin, he shaped the character of the diva Drusilla not many years ago, becoming a star above all on the web. Gori has thus created an eclectic, original and outspoken character. In fact, Drusilla Foer has been depopulating for years, especially on the Internet: a rich and snobbish woman, on social media she shares maxims and thoughts of life with her fans. “If Gianluca Gori weren’t there, I’d stay at home all day, and I wouldn’t talk to anyone, not even anymore with my maid Ornella, who fell in love with an Argentine tango and ran away with him. So I find myself alone at home: that’s why I do cinema and television”, said Drusilla.

A character, the one staged by Gianluca Gori, who with her frankness as a noblewoman has also become famous on TV, often being invited to various broadcasts to have her sharp point of view on current affairs and related to the world of entertainment. You made yourself known to the general public last year, conducting one of the Sanremo evenings alongside Amadeus and following the David di Donatello with Carlo Conti.

Gori revealed in an interview with Tirreno how Drusilla was born as a public figure: “When I discovered her, so clear, so free, I thought that everyone should know her and I pushed the lady to make herself more visible. I admit that I would like to be like her”. The name of Drusilla Foer, the character played by Gianluca Gori, is inspired by “a night of unbridled sex of my grandparents in America. They were on a boat called Drusilla. The boat has become a historical monument, a sort of antique. Like me, in short,” said the presenter.

His success came in full swing during the pandemic, when he started entertaining users on social media during the tough months of the lockdown. Last year, Gianluca Gori took Drusilla Foer on tour with the theatrical show Eleganzissima. Her character is considered an icon of style and elegance, also thanks to the Tuscan verve that distinguishes her. Gori has carefully built the character of Drusilla Foer, so much so that in recent times he has participated in the film Magnificent presence by Ferzan Ozpetek.

Who is Drusilla Foer: career and private life

We have seen who Gianluca Gori is, but who is Drusilla Foer, guest tonight at Sanremo 2023 together and Pegah? Is he a man or a woman? Originally from a privileged family in Florence, she lived for many years in New York. In the Big Apple she worked for a long time in a thrift shop, before becoming famous on the web. From internet phenomenon to all-round star, the step was short. Not many years ago Drusilla Foer participated in the film Magnificent Presence by Ferzan Ozpetek, and then presented herself to the music-loving public as a judge of Strafactor, a special that follows The X Factor. After these important experiences, she became a regular guest in the living room of CR-La Repubblica delle donne. The great opportunity arrives last year with the conducting of an evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival, with which she made herself known to the general public. She this year she returns as a guest of the second evening. Drusilla Foer, after the success of the last Sanremo, also had her own broadcast on Rai 2: the Almanac of the day after.

As for Drusilla Foer’s private life, we know that she was married to a man, “a hideous Texan, whom I then betrayed”, she said in an interview with Libero in 2017. She later married the Belgian Hervé Foer, a descendant of the well-known Dufur family, who is dead. She to date she therefore she is a widow. Very active on social media, the presenter played by the actor Gianluca Gori is followed on Instagram by about 800 thousand people.