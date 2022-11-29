Turin – It is Gianluca Ferrero, accountant, auditor, mayor and director of various companies, the man that Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family which controls Juventus, will indicate as president of the black and white company. Ferrero – explains Exor – has solid experience and the necessary technical skills, as well as a genuine passion for the Juventus club, which make him the most suitable person to hold the position.

Exor will communicate the complete list of candidates for the renewal of the Board of Directors within the terms of the law, ie 25 days before the meeting of 18 January.

Accountant, auditor, statutory auditor and director of various companies, Ferrero, underlines Exor in a note, «has solid experience and the necessary technical skills, as well as a genuine passion for the Juventus club, which make him the most suitable person to fill the ‘assignment’. Exor then let it be known that he will communicate the complete list of candidates for the renewal of the board of directors of the Juventus club “within the terms of the law”.

Born in Turin, born in 1963, with a degree in Economics and Commerce, Ferrero is enrolled in the Order of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts of Turin and since 1995 has been enrolled in the Register of Statutory Auditors.

He is chairman of the Board of Statutory Auditors of Fincantieri, Luigi Lavazza, Biotronik Italia, Praxi Intellectual Property, P. Fiduciaria, Emilio Lavazza Sapa, Gedi Gruppo Editoriale, Nuo and Lifenet. He holds the position of Statutory Auditor in Fenera Holding. He is also vice president of the Board of Directors of Banca del Piemonte and member of the Board of Directors of Italia Independent Group, Lol and Pygar.

The task of Ferrero and the new members of the board, whose names will be indicated within 25 days of the Shareholders’ Meeting of 18 January, will be deal with all legal and corporate issues, in defending the interests of the company, leaving CEO Maurizio Scanavino to focus immediately on operational issues.

From the choice of Ferrero for the presidency, Exor’s intention emerges to design for Juventus a strong board, with a technical profile, capable of dealing with all the legal and corporate issues in the various open proceedings. The intention therefore to have the new general manager Maurizio Scanavino concentrate on operational and management choices is evident.